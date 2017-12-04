CM boys win, girls lose at Eastgate Lanes

GOSHEN – The Clinton-Massie varsity bowling teams split SBAAC American Division matches with Goshen Friday at Eastgate Lanes.

The boys were victorious 2,574 to 2,376.

Jacob Wellman led with 395 (211, 184) while Corey Potts was close behind at 383 (192, 191). Adin Lamb (170, 178), Chandler Morsch (214, 130) and Joey Marburger (171, 172) followed in order.

Baker games were strong at 222, 178, 167 and 194.

For the girls, the Lady Warriors came out on top 1,626 to 1,554.

Emily Rager led the Lady Falcons with 312 (175, 137) while Ashley Murphy had 256 (89, 167), Ashley Gross finished with 242 (112, 130) and Jennifer Callewaert had 214 (99, 115).

Baker games were 184, 95, 124, 127.

In the junior varsity boys match, Clinton-Massie won 1,735 to 1,483.

Logan Rauh led CM with 334 (179, 155) while Hunter Broderick had 289 (131, 158), Mitchell Lennon 271 (124, 147) and Luke Campbell 243 (133, 110).

Baker games were 120, 129 and 159.