Fast start, strong finish lift BHS girls over FHS

BLANCHESTER – Sparked by a fast start and an equally strong finish, the Blanchester girls basketball team defeated Felicity-Franklin 66-44 Monday in a SBAAC National Division contest at the BHS court.

Elecia Patton scored nine of her game-high 21 points in the opening period as Blanchester (3-0 overall, 2-0 National) jumped out to a 21-11 lead. Patton had three fouls in the first half and failed to score in the second period.

“We gave them some trouble early on with some defensive pressure and were able to get four or five baskets in a quick span,” BHS coach Bradon Pyle said.

The Lady Cardinals kept things close in the middle two periods. BHS held a slim 24-23 margin in the second and third quarters.

Shelbie Rose had six points in the second quarter to keep Blanchester in front at the half, 33-21. In the third, Patton scored five points and BHS led 45-34 after three.

“I give Felicity a ton of credit for battling back and responding numerous times,” said Pyle. “We had a lead of 18 points one one point in the second quarter and I was hoping to get some subs in early but every time we extended our lead, Felicity would make a little run of their own that would keep the game close.”

Kylie Sponcil had 15 points for the Lady Cardinals.

But in the final period, the Ladycats pulled away. Patton had seven points and Dakota Watters scored six as Blanchester held a 21-10 margin in the final frame.

Patton had five steals while Olivia Gundler had four assists and six steals. Asia Baldwin hauled in nine rebounds, handed out five assists and came up with three steals. Watters grabbed eight rebounds.

“We gave up a lot of second-chance opportunities and allowed them to hang around the first three quarters,” said Pyle. “We need to clean that up if we want a chance to compete for a league title.”

SUMMARY

December 4, 2017

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 66 Felicity-Franklin 44

F 11.10.13.10…..44

B 21.12.12.21…..66

(44) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sankder 3-0-0-6 Moore 2-0-1-5 Young 3-1-0-7 Sponcil 4-2-5-15 Bradburn 1-0-1-3 Baird 3-0-1-7 Botkin 0-0-1-1 TOTALS 16-3-9-44

(66) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Baldwin 3-0-0-6 O. Gundler 6-1-1-14 Patton 8-3-2-21 Shank 0-0-0-0 Watters 4-0-0-8 Rose 3-0-1-7 Wilson 1-0-0-2 Scott 0-0-0-0 Roy 1-0-0-2 Kingsland 0-0-2-2 Ostermeier 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 28-4-6-66