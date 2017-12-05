25-6 start boosts EC girls in 66-40 win

LEES CREEK – A fast start allowed East Clinton to a cruise to a 66-40 win over Clermont Northeastern Monday night in SBAAC National Division girls basketball action at the EC gym.

East Clinton is 2-1 overall and 1-0 in the National Division. CNE falls to 2-2, 1-1.

Paige Lilly led East Clinton with 23 points on 8 of 10 shooting. She also had four steals.

Mackenzie Campbell had 12 points, four assists and four steals. Lacey Peterman dished out five assists. Kaitlyn Talbott grabbed six rebounds.

As a team, the Lady Astros were 22 for 47 from the field while the Lady Rockets were 15 for 56.

East Clinton won the game easily despite committing 28 turnovers.

The Lady Astros led 25-6 after one period and 38-10 at halftime.

SUMMARY

December 4, 2017

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 66 Clermont NE 40

CN 06.04.14.16…..40

EC 25.13.12.16…..66

(66) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Peterman 1-0-2 Campbell 4-2-2-12 Lilly 8-1-6-23 Talbott 1-0-2-4 McCarren 1-0-4-6 Durbin 3-1-1-8 Davis 0-0-2-2 Christian 3-0-0-6 Beener 0-0-1-1 Hall 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 22-4-18-66

FIELD GOALS: EC (22-47) Lilly 8-10 Durbin 3-3 Campbell 4-9; CNE (15-56)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (4-12) Campbell 2-4; CNE (0-6)

FREE THROWS: EC (18-24) Lilly 6-9 McCarren 4-4; CNE (10-23)

REBOUNDS: EC-35 (Talbott 6 McCarren 5 Christian 5 Davis 4 Campbell 3 Peterman 3); CNE-33

ASSISTS: EC-12 (Peterman 5 Campbell 4)

STEALS: EC-12 (Lilly 4 Campbell 4)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-4 (Durbin 2 Christian 2)

TURNOVERS: EC-28, CNE-23

Lacey Peterman (12), Bre Davis (40), coach Jeff Craycraft (background), Kait Durbin (34). Photo by Sarah Sodini http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_GBK_ecLaPeterman12SarahSodini.jpg Lacey Peterman (12), Bre Davis (40), coach Jeff Craycraft (background), Kait Durbin (34). Photo by Sarah Sodini