Lady ‘Cane opens with quad meet win

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington girls swim team kicked off the 2017-18 campaign by winning a quad meet versus Germantown Valley View, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton Tuesday at Wilmington College.

Meredith Robinson (200-meter individual medley), Rachael Billups (100 butterfly), and the 200 free relay team of Billups, Abby Greene, Shannon O’Boyle and Petra Bray notched first-place finishes for the Hurricane.

McKenzie Carter (200 free), Sydney Bashaw (200 IM and 100 breaststroke) and Alyssa Carter (400 free) scored for the Falcons.

Crystal Hargrave (100 meter butterfly) was the lone scorer for the Astros.

Team scores: Wilmington 89, Germantown Valley View 70, Clinton-Massie 4, East Clinton 3.