WHS boys victorious in quad meet to open season

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington boys swim team started the 2017-18 season by winning its quad meet with Germantown Valley View, Clinton-Massie and East Clinton Tuesday at Wilmington College.

The Hurricane won eight of the 11 events – the 200-meter relay team of Harrison Law, Josh Andrews, Sam Osborn and P.J. Godsey; the 200 free relay team of Rory Bell, Luke Mulvey, Ryland Bowman and Godsey; the 400 free relay team of Law, Simon Heys, Andrews and Osborn; Osborn in the 100 free and 200 IM, Law in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke, and Andrews in the 100 breaststroke.

Clinton-Massie’s Wesley Vert took the top spot in two of the other three events – the 200 and 400 free.

Team scores: Wilmington 91, Germantown Valley View 38, Clinton-Massie 29, East Clinton 0.