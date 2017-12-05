WHS outlasts Lakota East 40-34

WILMINGTON – In a low-scoring contest, the Wilmington High School boys basketball team defeated Lakota East 40-34 Tuesday in non-league action at Fred Summers Court.

Wilmington (1-1 on the year) rallied in the final period to hand WHS graduate Clint Adkins and his ThunderHawks the loss.

“We’re going to have to play well all season long, every time we take the floor,” WHS head coach Michael Noszka said.

Lakota East led 6-5 at the first quarter break but the Hurricane reeled off eight unanswered points to grab a 13-6 lead.

The ThunderHawks managed one three-pointer as Wilmington led 15-9 at halftime. Layne Griffith had six points in the opening half for the Hurricane.

“We played outstanding defense in the first half,” said Noszka.

But Lakota East came out strong in the third period and regained the lead. Adkins’ squad outpointed the Hurricane 16-8 in the third and led 25-23 going to the final period.

“They out-toughed us in that third quarter,” Noszka said. “We have to learn to play with poise and when we get the lead, we have to just keep on playing.”

Wilmington was able to keep its poise at the free throw line in the final period. The Hurricane erupted for 17 points in the fourth, with 10 coming at the line on 10 for 15 shooting.

Cameron Coomer was 4 for 6 at the line in the fourth while Jeffery Mansfield was 3 for 5. Matt Smith was 4 for 4 at the line for the night.

Griffith hit a big three-pointer in the fourth, one of three field goals in the final period for WHS. Dorian Taylor scored his only two points in the fourth quarter.

As a team, Wilmington was 18 for 23 at the line. The Hurricane committed just eight turnovers against the ThunderHawks. Lakota East had 10 turnovers.

Lakota East, on the other hand, made just 7 of 20 at the line, including just 2 of 8 in the fourth quarter.

Griffith led Wilmington with 12 points and Coomer finished with eight.

Bash Wieland and Jackson See had nine points each to top the Lakota East scoring column.

Wilmington will play at East Clinton Friday night. Noszka is wary of the Astros and their 1-2 punch of Wyatt Floyd and JT McCarren.

“We’re gonna have our hands full,” Noszka said. “They are a very good team led by an exceptional player (Wyatt Floyd). JT is a very fine No. 2 player and they play well on their floor. We took care of them basketball tonight and we will need another good effort like this one over there on Friday.”

SUMMARY

December 5 2017

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 40 Lakota East 34

W 05.10.08.17…..40

L 06.03.16.09…..34

(34) LAKOTA EAST (fg-3fg-ft-tp) See 2-1-4-9 Johnson 1-1-0-3 Mangold 1-1-0-3 Blount 0-0-0-0 Wieland 4-0-1-9 Johnston 1-0-1-3 Metts 2-0-1-5 Spicer 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 12-3-7-34

(40) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Morris 0-0-0-0 Coomer 0-0-8-8 Gauche 1-0-0-2 Griffith 5-1-1-12 Jacobyansky 1-0-0-2 Smith 1-1-4-7 Masnfield 1-0-5-7 Taylor 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 10-2-18-40

