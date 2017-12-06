2017-18 Winter Preview: SBAAC boys basketball

Clermont Northeastern Rockets
TEAM RECORD, LEAGUE FINISH IN 2016-17
8-15, 3-7, 4TH
HEAD COACH
Jim Jones, 4th
HEAD COACH’S RECORD
18-50 as head coach, 15th overall at CNE
COACHES IN PROGRAM
7th: Jason Conley, 8th: David Yeager, 9th: Rob Carlier, JV: Tyler Sanders, Varsity Asst: Josh Fishback
NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING
2
NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS
5
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
Grant Fishback 13.1ppg, 8.8rpg, 2.9bpg (2x All SBAAC-National, All Southwest District AP, D3 Honorable Mention, All Enquirer D3 Honorable Mention
Ryan Martin 4.6ppg, 4.4rpg, 1.0apg
KEY NEWCOMERS
Frosh Skyler Schmidt ranked a top 5 player in the state Class of 2021 and ranked as high as 35th nationally according to some scouting services. Jerryd Burns, Blake King
RIGHT NOW I LIKE …
Overall team size and athleticism, team depth
RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …
Taking care of the ball, everyone figuring out their roles
TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY
Williamsburg, 2X league champs and have just about everyone returning
ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON
We are a relatively young team with only 3 seniors, barring injury to key players would like to think we will be in the mix this year.
=====
New Richmond Lions
TEAM RECORD, LEAGUE FINISH IN 2016-17
8-15, 3-7 American 4th place
HEAD COACH
Brian McMonigle 9th season at NR.
HEAD COACH’S RECORD
83-98 (18th season coaching overall)
COACHES IN PROGRAM
Kyle Seibert Varsity Assistant Coach
Will Shoemaker JV Head Coach
Mike Laub Freshman Head Coach
Jimmy Feldkamp Assistant Coach
NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING
4
NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS
6
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
Jonathan Lang, 12 ppg, 3 spg, 2 apg
Herwens Horgan 5 ppg,
Max Ernst 4 ppg, 4 rpg
Griffin Delisle 4 ppg, 4 rpg
KEY NEWCOMERS
Jason Ackerman
Mitchel Williamson
Tyler Heskamp
KEY PLAYERS LOST
Gage Kramer 14 ppg 8 rpg
RIGHT NOW I LIKE …
Our team unity. We have quite a few players returning from last season with experience. We have some player coming up from JV that had a lot of success. We had a great summer and great fall, which hopefully will lead to more success this season.
RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …
Rebounding.
TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY
Wilmington. They historically have great basketball teams, that are well disciplined and talented. They have two solid players in Mansfield and Beaugard returning this year that will make them a great team.
=====
Williamsburg Wildcats
RECORD IN 2016-17
15-8, SBAAC National champion second straight year
HEAD COACH
Dan McKibben
COACHES IN PROGRAM
Tim Bogan, Tim Boland, Greg Wehrum, Jeff Cummins
NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING
4
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
Nate Bogan, Jacob Wells, Drew McKibben
ROSTER
2-Jordan Block, 5-10 Sr
3-Trent Kreimer, 6-3 So
4-Cameron Hart, 6-2 Sr
10-Nick Boland, 6-0 Fr
12-Alex Moore, 5-10 Jr
22-Kayden Reed, 6-3 So
23-Nate Bogan, 5-11 Sr
24-Dyllan West, 6-5 So
30-Blake Carter, 6-1 Sr
32-Jacob Wells, 6-8 Sr
34-Drew McKibben, 6-1 Jr
44-Alex Hatter, 5-9 Sr
=====
Bethel-Tate Tigers
TEAM RECORD, LEAGUE FINISH IN 2016-17
17-6 Shared 1st Place
HEAD COACH, YRS COACHING
Corey Kaufman, 8th year, 1st year as a Head Coach
HEAD COACH’S RECORD
0-0
COACHES in PROGRAM
7th grade Dusty Weeks, 8th Ray Johnson, JV Josh Vining
NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING
1
NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS
2
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
Griffin Reinert, Jacob Reinhart Jake Collins
KEY NEWCOMERS
Seth Becker Tyler Baker
KEY PLAYERS LOST
Trenton Weeks, Tommy Bingamon, Jake Stoltz, Caleb Bastin, Noah Pickleheimer
RIGHT NOW I LIKE …
Our ability to rebound, coachability
RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …
Everything, we did not have the summer together so it’s a process for us but we will continue to improve as the year goes on
TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY
Williamsburg return everybody from a team that shared for the league last year
ROSTER
Jr. Griffin Reinert – 15
Sr. Jacob Reinhart – 35
Sr. Seth Becker – 3
Sr. Tyler Baker -41
Jr. Cody Johnson -5
Sr. Jake Collins – 31
So. Alex Manz – 23
Fr. Cole Hebbard – 11
Fr. Kyle Smith – 13
=====
Goshen Warriors
TEAM RECORD, LEAGUE FINISH IN 2016-17
18-6, tied for 1st American
HEAD COACH
Brandon Baker, 1st year as boys head coach. Head coach of Goshen girls the past two years.
HEAD COACH’S RECORD
38-11, 2 years
COACHES IN PROGRAM
Varsity- Brandon Baker, Assistant Varisty-Mark Mason, JV-Caleb Fledderjohann, Fr-Kyle Hadley, 8th- Gary Sheldon, 7th- Mike Ulrey
NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING
2
NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS
6
KEY PLAYERS RETURNINGTony Moore (1st team all-league, leading returning scorer with 12 ppg, 10th in the city in 3s made last year)
Deonte Bailey (1.8 steals per game last year)
Kyle Proffitt (2.4 assists per game with a 1.5 assist to turnover ratio)
KEY NEWCOMERS
Cody Stacey, Sebastian Abshire, Hunter Slusher, Trevor Dato
KEY PLAYERS LOST
Ryan Wake (1st team all-league, 12ppg, 40% from 3)
Brandon Cox (1st team all-league, 8.3 ppg, 7 rebounds per game, over 3 blocks per game)
Jake Meader ( 2nd team all-league, 6.8 ppg, 2.8 blocks per game)
Alex Koopmans ( 2nd team all-league, 6 ppg)
RIGHT NOW I LIKE …
Our experience. We have 6 seniors and 3 juniors on the roster and we have 6 returning letter-winners from last year’s successful team. That varsity experience will be very important to us this year.
RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …
Our chemistry. Even with our experience, all of our players will be in new roles this year and playing for a new coach in a new system. Our ability to embrace those roles and play good, team basketball will determine our success this year.
TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY
Wilmington. They have had great success for a long time now and return a lot of players from a very good team last year.
======
Batavia Bulldogs
TEAM RECORD, LEAGUE FINISH IN 2016-17
15-7, 5-5, 3rd
HEAD COACH, YRS COACHING
Aaron Brose 18 yrs
HEAD COACH’S RECORD, YRS COACHING SPORT
8 yrs Girls varsity (76-95) 2 yrs Boys Varsity (29-15)
COACHES IN PROGRAM
Jack Bailey 7th
Jon Bailey 8th
Zack Faris 9th
Jason Strine Junior Varsity
NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING
0
NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS
3
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
Braxton Burke 0.4 pts/gm 0.2reb/gm
Ryan Storer 1.0pts/gm, 0.5 reb/gm, 0.5 ast/gm
Will Scaggs 1.65 pts/gm, 1.5 reb/gm .65 ast/gm
KEY NEWCOMERS
Corbin Richardson, Nate Watson, Jason Griffin
KEY PLAYERS LOST
9 seniors to graduation, 1 sophomore to transfer
RIGHT NOW I LIKE …
We have excellent quickness and I believe our guard play will be strong. We are smaller then we have been in the past but the ability of our big men to run the floor will be a plus for us this year. We have good depth and our players have shown a tremendous ability to compete so far in the preseason
RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …
Rebounding and taking care of the basketball.
TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY
Wilmington, the tradition of excellence that they have created and the success they have had in the last several years.
ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON
We have the ability to surprise some people, our kids compete hard and are looking forward to the season.
=====
Georgetown G-Men
RECORD IN 2016-17
7-18 overall, 4th in National
HEAD COACH
Doug Williams, 2nd year at Georgetown, 15th year as basketball coach
COACH’S RECORD
56-32 in Ohio
COACHES IN PROGRAM
Daniel Broadwell, JH; Taylor Garrett, Fr; Daniel Oliver, JV
NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING
5
NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS
11
KEY PLAYERS RETURNING
Noah Pack 18 pts, 13 reb last year; Cam Brookbank 2nd leading scorer; Logan Doss, back after injury last season (1st team all league 15-16)
KEY NEWCOMERS
JT Householder- Jr guard did not play last year
KEY PLAYERS LOST
RIGHT NOW I LIKE …
Ball movement, grasp of offense
RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …
Ball security, decision making
TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY
Williamsburg- won it last year and return all