2017-18 Winter Preview: SBAAC boys basketball

Clermont Northeastern Rockets

TEAM RECORD, LEAGUE FINISH IN 2016-17

8-15, 3-7, 4TH

HEAD COACH

Jim Jones, 4th

HEAD COACH’S RECORD

18-50 as head coach, 15th overall at CNE

COACHES IN PROGRAM

7th: Jason Conley, 8th: David Yeager, 9th: Rob Carlier, JV: Tyler Sanders, Varsity Asst: Josh Fishback

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

2

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

5

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Grant Fishback 13.1ppg, 8.8rpg, 2.9bpg (2x All SBAAC-National, All Southwest District AP, D3 Honorable Mention, All Enquirer D3 Honorable Mention

Ryan Martin 4.6ppg, 4.4rpg, 1.0apg

KEY NEWCOMERS

Frosh Skyler Schmidt ranked a top 5 player in the state Class of 2021 and ranked as high as 35th nationally according to some scouting services. Jerryd Burns, Blake King

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

Overall team size and athleticism, team depth

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

Taking care of the ball, everyone figuring out their roles

TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY

Williamsburg, 2X league champs and have just about everyone returning

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON

We are a relatively young team with only 3 seniors, barring injury to key players would like to think we will be in the mix this year.

=====

New Richmond Lions

TEAM RECORD, LEAGUE FINISH IN 2016-17

8-15, 3-7 American 4th place

HEAD COACH

Brian McMonigle 9th season at NR.

HEAD COACH’S RECORD

83-98 (18th season coaching overall)

COACHES IN PROGRAM

Kyle Seibert Varsity Assistant Coach

Will Shoemaker JV Head Coach

Mike Laub Freshman Head Coach

Jimmy Feldkamp Assistant Coach

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

4

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

6

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Jonathan Lang, 12 ppg, 3 spg, 2 apg

Herwens Horgan 5 ppg,

Max Ernst 4 ppg, 4 rpg

Griffin Delisle 4 ppg, 4 rpg

KEY NEWCOMERS

Jason Ackerman

Mitchel Williamson

Tyler Heskamp

KEY PLAYERS LOST

Gage Kramer 14 ppg 8 rpg

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

Our team unity. We have quite a few players returning from last season with experience. We have some player coming up from JV that had a lot of success. We had a great summer and great fall, which hopefully will lead to more success this season.

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

Rebounding.

TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY

Wilmington. They historically have great basketball teams, that are well disciplined and talented. They have two solid players in Mansfield and Beaugard returning this year that will make them a great team.

=====

Williamsburg Wildcats

RECORD IN 2016-17

15-8, SBAAC National champion second straight year

HEAD COACH

Dan McKibben

COACHES IN PROGRAM

Tim Bogan, Tim Boland, Greg Wehrum, Jeff Cummins

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

4

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Nate Bogan, Jacob Wells, Drew McKibben

ROSTER

2-Jordan Block, 5-10 Sr

3-Trent Kreimer, 6-3 So

4-Cameron Hart, 6-2 Sr

10-Nick Boland, 6-0 Fr

12-Alex Moore, 5-10 Jr

22-Kayden Reed, 6-3 So

23-Nate Bogan, 5-11 Sr

24-Dyllan West, 6-5 So

30-Blake Carter, 6-1 Sr

32-Jacob Wells, 6-8 Sr

34-Drew McKibben, 6-1 Jr

44-Alex Hatter, 5-9 Sr

=====

Bethel-Tate Tigers

TEAM RECORD, LEAGUE FINISH IN 2016-17

17-6 Shared 1st Place

HEAD COACH, YRS COACHING

Corey Kaufman, 8th year, 1st year as a Head Coach

HEAD COACH’S RECORD

0-0

COACHES in PROGRAM

7th grade Dusty Weeks, 8th Ray Johnson, JV Josh Vining

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

1

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

2

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Griffin Reinert, Jacob Reinhart Jake Collins

KEY NEWCOMERS

Seth Becker Tyler Baker

KEY PLAYERS LOST

Trenton Weeks, Tommy Bingamon, Jake Stoltz, Caleb Bastin, Noah Pickleheimer

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

Our ability to rebound, coachability

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

Everything, we did not have the summer together so it’s a process for us but we will continue to improve as the year goes on

TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY

Williamsburg return everybody from a team that shared for the league last year

ROSTER

Jr. Griffin Reinert – 15

Sr. Jacob Reinhart – 35

Sr. Seth Becker – 3

Sr. Tyler Baker -41

Jr. Cody Johnson -5

Sr. Jake Collins – 31

So. Alex Manz – 23

Fr. Cole Hebbard – 11

Fr. Kyle Smith – 13

=====

Goshen Warriors

TEAM RECORD, LEAGUE FINISH IN 2016-17

18-6, tied for 1st American

HEAD COACH

Brandon Baker, 1st year as boys head coach. Head coach of Goshen girls the past two years.

HEAD COACH’S RECORD

38-11, 2 years

COACHES IN PROGRAM

Varsity- Brandon Baker, Assistant Varisty-Mark Mason, JV-Caleb Fledderjohann, Fr-Kyle Hadley, 8th- Gary Sheldon, 7th- Mike Ulrey

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

2

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

6

KEY PLAYERS RETURNINGTony Moore (1st team all-league, leading returning scorer with 12 ppg, 10th in the city in 3s made last year)

Deonte Bailey (1.8 steals per game last year)

Kyle Proffitt (2.4 assists per game with a 1.5 assist to turnover ratio)

KEY NEWCOMERS

Cody Stacey, Sebastian Abshire, Hunter Slusher, Trevor Dato

KEY PLAYERS LOST

Ryan Wake (1st team all-league, 12ppg, 40% from 3)

Brandon Cox (1st team all-league, 8.3 ppg, 7 rebounds per game, over 3 blocks per game)

Jake Meader ( 2nd team all-league, 6.8 ppg, 2.8 blocks per game)

Alex Koopmans ( 2nd team all-league, 6 ppg)

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

Our experience. We have 6 seniors and 3 juniors on the roster and we have 6 returning letter-winners from last year’s successful team. That varsity experience will be very important to us this year.

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

Our chemistry. Even with our experience, all of our players will be in new roles this year and playing for a new coach in a new system. Our ability to embrace those roles and play good, team basketball will determine our success this year.

TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY

Wilmington. They have had great success for a long time now and return a lot of players from a very good team last year.

======

Batavia Bulldogs

TEAM RECORD, LEAGUE FINISH IN 2016-17

15-7, 5-5, 3rd

HEAD COACH, YRS COACHING

Aaron Brose 18 yrs

HEAD COACH’S RECORD, YRS COACHING SPORT

8 yrs Girls varsity (76-95) 2 yrs Boys Varsity (29-15)

COACHES IN PROGRAM

Jack Bailey 7th

Jon Bailey 8th

Zack Faris 9th

Jason Strine Junior Varsity

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

0

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

3

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Braxton Burke 0.4 pts/gm 0.2reb/gm

Ryan Storer 1.0pts/gm, 0.5 reb/gm, 0.5 ast/gm

Will Scaggs 1.65 pts/gm, 1.5 reb/gm .65 ast/gm

KEY NEWCOMERS

Corbin Richardson, Nate Watson, Jason Griffin

KEY PLAYERS LOST

9 seniors to graduation, 1 sophomore to transfer

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

We have excellent quickness and I believe our guard play will be strong. We are smaller then we have been in the past but the ability of our big men to run the floor will be a plus for us this year. We have good depth and our players have shown a tremendous ability to compete so far in the preseason

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

Rebounding and taking care of the basketball.

TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY

Wilmington, the tradition of excellence that they have created and the success they have had in the last several years.

ANYTHING ELSE YOU’D LIKE TO SAY ABOUT TEAM, SEASON

We have the ability to surprise some people, our kids compete hard and are looking forward to the season.

=====

Georgetown G-Men

RECORD IN 2016-17

7-18 overall, 4th in National

HEAD COACH

Doug Williams, 2nd year at Georgetown, 15th year as basketball coach

COACH’S RECORD

56-32 in Ohio

COACHES IN PROGRAM

Daniel Broadwell, JH; Taylor Garrett, Fr; Daniel Oliver, JV

NUMBER OF STARTERS RETURNING

5

NUMBER OF RETURNING LETTER WINNERS

11

KEY PLAYERS RETURNING

Noah Pack 18 pts, 13 reb last year; Cam Brookbank 2nd leading scorer; Logan Doss, back after injury last season (1st team all league 15-16)

KEY NEWCOMERS

JT Householder- Jr guard did not play last year

KEY PLAYERS LOST

RIGHT NOW I LIKE …

Ball movement, grasp of offense

RIGHT NOW WE NEED TO IMPROVE …

Ball security, decision making

TEAM TO BEAT IN YOUR LEAGUE AND WHY

Williamsburg- won it last year and return all

The Batavia High School boys basketball team, from left to right, front row, Damon Romero, Sam Byrd, Jason Griffin, Corbin Richardson, Ryan Storer, Dylan Ellington, Braxton Burke, Will Scaggs; back row, Bryce Zenni, Jon Witt, Kaleb Moell, Nate Watson, Kyle Carter, Adam Evans, Ethan Berger The Batavia High School boys basketball team, from left to right, front row, Damon Romero, Sam Byrd, Jason Griffin, Corbin Richardson, Ryan Storer, Dylan Ellington, Braxton Burke, Will Scaggs; back row, Bryce Zenni, Jon Witt, Kaleb Moell, Nate Watson, Kyle Carter, Adam Evans, Ethan Berger

The Williamsburg boys basketball team, from left to right, Kayden, Reed, Alex Hatter, Drew McKibben, Trent Kreimer, Nate Bogan, Jordan Block, Dyllan West, Jacob Wells, Cameron Hart, Blake Carter, Alex Moore, Landen Ridener, Nick Boland, Jarrett Thatcher The Williamsburg boys basketball team, from left to right, Kayden, Reed, Alex Hatter, Drew McKibben, Trent Kreimer, Nate Bogan, Jordan Block, Dyllan West, Jacob Wells, Cameron Hart, Blake Carter, Alex Moore, Landen Ridener, Nick Boland, Jarrett Thatcher

