WC rally comes up short at ONU

ADA – Ryan Bruns and Nate Burger were a strong 1-2 punch and led Ohio Northern to a 92-83 win over Wilmington Wednesday in Ohio Athletic Conference men’s basketball action at the ONU Sports Center.

The Bruns-Burger combo overshadowed a sterling offensive performance by WC’s Christian Jones.

Jones hit 9 of 18 from the field and 11 of 13 at the free throw and led all scorers with 30 points.

Burger finished with 27 points and Bruns tallied 24. Bruns grabbed a game-best 14 rebounds while Burger was 12 for 13 at the free throw line.

The loss puts the Quakers at 3-4 overall and 0-2 in the OAC. The Polar Bears improve to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in the conference.

Wilmington trailed by as many as 19 points in the game but then rallied late to get within single digits late.

Jones started the comeback with a pair of free throws at 2:07. Kevin Lewis then fed Jones who converted a layup at 2:04 to make it 85-76.

Jordan Jones hit a jumper in the lane, 85-79, then he made a pair of free throws at 1:28 to cut it to 85-81.

Burger and Co. hit enough free throws down the stretch to keep WC at bay.

Jordan Jones had 12 points for Wilmington while Nathan Scott and Andrew Russell had 11 points each. Scott led WC with six rebounds. Christian Jones and Colin Myers had five rebounds each.

