WHS girls win, boys fall to New Richmond

The Wilmington High School bowling team split matches Wednesday with New Richmond in SBAAC American Division action at Cherry Grove Lanes.

The Lady Hurricane won easily 1,825 to 1,337.

Sydney Shumaker had a 179 game (high single game of the day) and 305 series for WHS. Mellanie Taylor had 316 (160, 156) and Katie Hottinger had 310 (149, 161).

Singles games were bowled by Nicole Gallion (104), Ariel Comburger (103), Katy Allen (147) and Gabby Burger (86).

Wilmington had a solid set of baker games, 138, 167 and 149.

In the boys match, the Lions dominated the first game, 933 to 789, then held on for the win, 2,309 to 2,069.

Zach Zeckser had a 200 game and 368 series. Tristan Reiley had a 192 game and 358 series.

Zach Davis had games of 147 and 121 and Conner Mitchell bowled games of 143 and 154. Grant Pickard had 165 and 114.

Baker games for the boys were 190, 146 and 98. New Richmond had baker games of 158, 171 and 163.