WHS bowlers sweep pair from Broncos

GEORGETOWN – The Wilmington High School boys and girls bowling teams swept matches with Western Brown Thursday at Community Lanes.

The WHS boys came out on top 2,213 to 2,087 while the Lady Hurricane posted a 1,741 to 1,317 win.

Tristan Reiley had the hot hand for the WHS boys, shooting a 432 (198 and 234) series.

Zach Zeckser followed closely behind with games of 210 and 187 (397).

Grant Pickard had 156 and 160. Singles games were bowled by Elijah Martin (119), Hunter Miller (148), Jake Frazier (130) and Logan Frazier (156).

In the baker games, WHS finished with a 515 series, with games of 166, 190 and 159.

Austin Grammar was the top Bronco bowler with games of 214 and 176.

On the girls side, Katie Hottinger had a 204 game and a 358 series. Melanie Taylor was the only other WHS girl to bowl two games, finishing with 124 and 157.

Single games were bowled by Kary Allen (118), Megan Brooks (149), Sydney Shumaker (128), Ariell Comburger (132), Nicole Gallion (98) and Gabby Burger (100).

Wilmington had baker games of 135, 146 and 96.

Western Brown was led by Mary Sizer who had games of 139 and 133.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_LOGO-whs-letter.jpg