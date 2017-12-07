Free throw line costly in Ladycats loss to CNE 37-30

OWENSVILLE- A dismal performance from the free throw line proved costly in Blanchester’s 37-30 loss Thursday to Clermont Northeastern in SBAAC National Division girls basketball action at the Clermont County gym.

Blanchester made 9 of 31 free throws in the loss.

“When you are on the road, you can’t shoot that percentage and miss your chance at easy points,” BHS coach Bradon Pyle said. “22 missed free throws in a seven-point loss pretty much speaks for itself.”

The loss, the first of the year for the Ladycats, puts Blanchester at 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the National Division.

Olivia Gundler led BHS with eights points and five blocked shots. Dakota Watters had 13 rebounds.

Elecia Patton, who led the Ladycats in scoring in the first three games, was in foul trouble most of the night and was held to four points.

Patton and Asia Baldwin both fouled out for BHS, playing a little more than half the game, Pyle said.

“CNE’s gym is tough to play in,” Pyle said. “It’s longer than most courts in our league and being in foul trouble early game us a short bench early on. Our girls got tired and weren’t able to put the pressure on defensively that we normally do. Regardless, our execution, particularly against their press and in the half court set was very poor. We have to show better composure and do a better job being patient in our offense.”

SUMMARY

December 7, 2017

@Clermont NE High School

Clermont Northeastern 37 Blanchester 30

B 12.06.07.05…..30

C 06.14.09.08…..37

(30) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rose 1-0-0-2 Baldwin 1-0-2-4 Wilson 1-0-1-3 Scott 0-0-0-0 Gundler 3-1-1-8 Patton 2-0-0-4 Shank 0-0-0-0 Roy 0-0-0-0 Kingsland 0-0-0-0 Watters 1-0-4-6 Ostermeier 1-0-1-3. TOTALS 10-1-9-30

(37) CLERMONT NE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Billow 1-0-2-4 Nichols 0-0-0-0 Bricker 1-0-0-2 Brown 1-0-0-2 Reece 0-0-2-2 Cooper 3-0-6-12 Decator 0-0-0-0 Dollermeyer 1-0-0-2 Kirby 2-0-1-5 Shumard 0-0-0-0 Buckman 2-0-4-8. TOTALS 11-0-15-37

