G-Men late flurry buries ‘Cats 71-64

BLANCHESTER — Cameron Brookbank’s three pointer with 2:03 remaining Friday night broke a 60-all tie and propelled Georgetown to a 71-64 win over Blanchester in SBAAC National Division action at the BHS gym.

Blanchester, which trailed by as many as 14 in the first half, took its first lead of the game with 6:45 left on a Jordan Stroud field goal. Blan led 52-51, and it would be the only lead of the night for the Wildcats.

Georgetown regained the lead, and had a 60-56 advantage with 3:59 left. A basket by Brant Bandow and free throws by Stroud tied the game at 60 with 2:29 remaining.

On the next possession after Stroud’s foul shots, Brookbank buried the three to put the G-Men in front. Stroud answered with a basket to pull Blan within one with 1:45 left.

Noah Pack finished the Wildcats off, getting fouled as he scored inside. The old fashioned three-point play gave the G-Men a 66-62 lead with 1:34 left. Blan had just one field goal the rest of the way.

For the second straight game, Blanchester’s opponent had a significant advantage from the free throw line. Georgetown made five fewer field goals on the night but outscored Blanchester 25-8 from the free throw line.

Pack and Brookbank led Georgetown with 19 points each. Logan Doss added 15 points. The G-Men also controlled the offensive glass, picking up 15 offensive rebounds to just 4 for Blanchester.

“I’m just extremely frustrated that we can’t play any defensive scheme at all,” BHS head coach Adam Weber said. “We just let people get to the basket and outrebound us. It’s very frustrating.”

Stroud led Blanchester with 25. Brayden Sipple, who missed a chunk of the second half with four fouls, added 13 points.

SUMMARY

Dec. 8, 2017

@Blanchester High School

Georgetown 71, Blanchester 64

G 23.15.13.20…..71

B 13.21.14.16…..64

(71) GEORGETOWN (fg-3g-ft-tp) Luke Gast 2-1-4-9, Cameron Brookbank 6-3-4-19, Logan Doss 5-0-5-15, JT Householder 1-0-1-3, Jonny Strickland 0-0-1-1, Tanner Ellis 2-0-1-5, Noah Pack 5-0-9-19. TOTALS 21-4-25-71.

(64) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Ian Heeg 1-0-1-3, Eric Patton 2-1-0-5, Nevan Coyle 1-1-0-3, Brant Bandow 1-0-0-2, Brayden Sipple 5-1-2-13, Wesley Mitchell 4-1-0-9, Jacksson Waialae 1-0-0-2, Jordan Stroud 10-0-5-25, Jacob Fischer 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 26-4-8-64.

FIELD GOALS: G 21/50 (Brookbank 6/10, Doss 5/14, Pack 5/9); B 26/54 (Stroud 10/18, Sipple 5/13, Mitchell 4/6)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: G 4/15 (Brookbank 3/4); B 4/15

FREE THROWS: G 25/37 (Pack 9/13, Doss 5/6); B 8/19 (Stroud 5/7)

TURNOVERS: G 19; B 18

Ian Heeg had three points but was a key to solid offensive effort by the Wildcats in the first half of Friday’s game against Georgetown. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_BBK_blan_3_reading-1.jpg Ian Heeg had three points but was a key to solid offensive effort by the Wildcats in the first half of Friday’s game against Georgetown. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal