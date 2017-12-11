WHS boys defeat Batavia bowlers at Royal Z

The Wilmington High School boys bowling team defeated Batavia 2,172 to 1,723 Monday in SBAAC American Division action at Royal Z Lanes.

Tristan Reiley had the high game for the Hurricane with a 236. He finished with a 403 series.

Zach Davis had 160 and 191 and Jake Frazier finished with 151 and 103.

Singles games were bowled by Conner Mitchell 206, Grant Pickard 170, Hunter Miller 130 and Elijah Martinni 124.

Baker games for the Hurricane were 156, 187 and 191.

Alex Jones had games of 151 and 180 to lead the Bulldogs.