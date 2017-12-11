Wayne wallops Wilmington girls 57-37

HUBER HEIGHTS – Three Wayne Warriors reached double-figures to help send Wilmington to its first loss of the season, 57-37, at Wayne High School Monday.

Kyra Willis led the way with 17 points, all but four of them in the second half. Nyla Hampton followed with 16, nine of them in the first half. Bree Hall chipped in with 12, half of those in the first quarter.

Wilmington junior Mya Jackson led all scorers with 21 points, leaving her just three points shy of 1,000 for her high school career.

“That was not a good representation of us,” WHS head coach Zach Williams said. “We didn’t execute the way we talked about executing. We put in the work and then we don’t execute. They put in the hard work, they listen, they do what they need to do, and then little things go wrong here and there on the court. We just need to focus on the details.”

The Hurricane (3-1) got down double-digits on two occasions in the first half, and both times Jackson was there to chip away at Wayne’s cushion. She scored six straight points – three from behind the arc and three the hard way – to cut Wayne’s advantage from 19-8 to 19-14 early in the second quarter. She buried another three when Wayne went up 25-14 later in the period.

Wayne went up double-figures for good with an 11-0 run spanning the third and fourth quarters, which pushed its lead to 42-24.

Faith Sanderson quieted the Wayne flurry with a bomb and a steal she fed to Jasmine Jamiel for another bomb that sandwiched a Warrior bucket.

The Hurricane also trailed by 14 with 3:19 left in the game, 49-35, before the Warriors (3-2) reeled off the game’s final eight points.

SUMMARY

December 11 2017

@Wayne High School

Wayne 57 Wilmington 37

Wa 15.12.11.19…..57

Wi 06.14.04.13…..37

(57) WAYNE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hampton 7-1-1-16 Hall 6-0-0-12 Herring 0-0-0-0 Willis 8-0-1-17 Wolfork 0-0-2-2 Scott 0-0-0-0 Trice 2-0-0-4 Dunson 2-1-0-5 Malone 0-0-1-1. TOTALS 25-2-5-57

(37) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 2-1-0-5 Jackson 8-3-2-21 McCord 1-0-2-4 Sanderson 1-1-0-3 K. Jamiel 0-0-0-0 Fryman 0-0-0-0 Zerby 1-0-0-2 Frisco 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 14-5-4-37

Wayne wallops Wilmington 57-37

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

Shawn Robinson covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @twinzdad01.

