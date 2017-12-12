EC girls bowling team beats Bethel-Tate for first win

The East Clinton girls bowling team won its first match of the season Tuesday over Bethel-Tate.

Myah Jones led the Lady Astros with a 224 game. The final team score was East Clinton 993 to 939.

The girls are 1-1 in the SBAAC National Division.

The boys are winless this season, falling to Bethel-Tate 1,753 to 1,503.

Austin Arellano was the high scorer for the Astros with a 168 game.

Coach Joe Davis said the Astro boys and girls “have really improved and I hope to keep seeing rapid improvement from all bowlers.” This is the first season for bowling at East Clinton.

East Clinton was defeated by Clermont Northeastern 1,587 to 1,522.

Tristan Burkitt had a 157 game and Arellano had a 153 game.

On the girls side, East Clinton was defeated by the Lady Rockets. Nicole Longnecker had games of 126 and 106 while Jones had 189 series.

