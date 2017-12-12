Dungan, WHS boys triumph over SMM, CM

WILMINGTON – Ricky Dungan left the competition in his wake Tuesday at Wilmington College to lead the Wilmington Hurricane boys swim team to a tri-meet victory over St. Mary’s Memorial and Clinton-Massie.

Dungan won the 200-meter individual medley by 12 seconds, the 400-meter free by 75 seconds and outswam St. Mary’s Memorial’s Kyle Lucas by 1.7 seconds in the final leg of the 200 free relay to eke out a Hurricane victory.

That winning 200 free relay team of Dungan, Sam Osborn, Harrison Law and P.J. Godsey also finished second in the 200 medley relay.

Other Hurricane first-place finishers Tuesday included Law in the 100 back and the 400-meter free relay team of Aidan Hester, Rory Bell, Luke Mulvey and Josh Andrews.

Massie’s top finisher was Wesley Vert with a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke and third-place finish in the 200-meter IM.

TEAM RESULTS: Wilmington 130, St. Mary’s Memorial 105, Clinton-Massie 33.

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_LOGO-whs-letter-5.jpg