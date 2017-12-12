McCarren nets 39 in EC win

LEES CREEK – For the second consecutive game, JT McCarren scored more than 30 points to lead East Clinton over Clermont Northeastern 76-60 Tuesday night in SBAAC National Division.

The win evens the Astros overall record at 2-2 on the season.

McCarren, who scored 21 in the first half, enabled EC to build a 10-point lead at halftime, 34-24. Although he was limited to just four free throws in the third period, McCarren was a scoring machine in the final period, pouring in 14 as the Astros erupted for 21 points.

McCarren came within three points of tying the East Clinton High School single game record of 42, which is held by Hugh Terrell.

“JT was a man among boys tonight,” said EC head coach Tony Berlin of McCarren’s performance.

“With about three minutes to go in the game, I said to assistant coach Justin (Stewart) what is the school record, is he close? We weren’t really for sure what the record was, so that one is on me. I should have left JT in there to tie it, or get the record.”

Berlin was happy his team tightened up its defensive effort, allowing 60 points to the Rockets. However, their performance at the free throw line left a lot to be desired.

“We’ve been shooting free throws really well, about 85 percent, and then tonight we really went backwards,” Berlin said.

The Astros converted 22 of 38 attempts from the charity stripe.

Also in double figures for the Astros was Wyatt Floyd with 17 points, 14 coming in the second half.

For the Rockets, leading scorer was Skyler Schmidt with 24 points, 18 coming in the first half.

East Clinton held a 16-14 lead at the first quarter break, then extended the margin to 10 at intermission, 34-24. Clerrmont Northeastern scored the first six points of the third period to pull within four.

McCarren and Floyd combined to score 25 of the Astros 31 points in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

East Clinton travels to Williamsburg in SBAAC action Friday night.

“They are a very good team and have won the league the last couple of years, plus they were ranked fourth in the sectionals last year,” Berlin noted. “We will have get much better and we’re certainly not satisfied right now. A win is a win, but there’s lots of room for us to improve.”

SUMMARY

December 12, 2017

@East Clinton High School

East Clinton 76 Clermont Northeastern 60

C 14.10.14.22…..60

E 16.18.11.31…..76

(60) CLERMONT NORTHEASTERN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Burns 3-1-1-8 Lindsley 0-0-0-0 Martin 2-0-2-6 Schmidt 11-0-2-24 Dean 1-1-0-3 Hickey 0-0-2-2 King 2-0-0-4 Fishback 3-0-3-9 Elfers 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 24-2-10-60

(76) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Jenkins 3-1-0-7 McCarren 13-1-12-39 Pence 0-0-0-0 Michael 2-0-3-7 Floyd 6-0-5-17 Olds 0-0-0-0 Z. Mitchell 0-0-1-1 Vadnais 0-0-0-0 M. Mitchell 0-0-1-1 Kelly 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 26-2-22-76

JT McCarren scored 39 points to lead East Clinton to a win over Clermont Northeastern Tuesday night in SBAAC National Division boys basketball action. Mark Huber | News Journal

East Clinton overpowers Clermont Northeastern 76-60

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet.

