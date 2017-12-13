WHS girls too much for Lady Rams at Royal Z

The Wilmington High School girls bowling team defeated Greeneview 1,777 to 1,339 Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

Wilmington had games of 696 and 603 and a four-game baker total of 478. Baker games were 98, 118, 131 and 131.

Melanie Taylor had the top two-game total for the Lady Hurricane, with games of 171 and 125 for 296.

Ariel Comberger had 246 (130, 116) while singles games were bowled by Megan Brooks (112), Sydney Shumaker (122), Katie Hottinger (161), Nicole Gallion (144), Katy Allen (107) and Gabby Burger (111).

Anna Willingham had a pair of 102 games to lead the Lady Rams.

