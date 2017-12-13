‘Cane with season best pinfall in win over Rams

The Wilmington High School boys bowling team had a solid night on the lanes, defeating Greeneview 2,619 to 1,898 Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes.

The Hurricane had games of 986 and 952 to go along with a four-game baker series of 681 en route to the season high team total.

Zach Davis had the single high game for the ‘Cane, a 246 second game in which he had eight straight strikes. Davis finished with a 444 series.

Zach Zeckser had 442 series (206 and 236) while Grant Pickard finished with 400 (232 and 168). Tristan Reiley had 193 and 202 for a 395 series.

Conner Mitchell had a single game of 157 and Blake Frazier had a 100.

Adam Schornak had 346 to pace the Rams. He had a high game of 202.

