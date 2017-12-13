WHS wrestlers win but Tolliver wants more

WILMINGTON – For a non-league match in the middle of the week in December, the final outcome isn’t really important.

To be clear, Wilmington defeated Fairborn 49-28 with six matches decided by forfeits. On the mat, the Skyhawks came out on top 22-19.

“I expected to see some better conditioning from my guys,” WHS head coach Kelly Tolliver said. “I was really disappointed to be honest. These guys are more capable than that.”

It was Senior Night for the Hurricane wrestling program with seniors Cameron Smart, Isaac Allen, Brady Bergefurd and Conner Barton, along with members of their families, honored prior to the varsity match.

Tolliver said his squad will need to be wrestling “better” when it goes to East Clinton for the County Quad 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 21.

Tolliver admits his squad is young and still learning.

“There are a lot of freshmen and sophomores on this team and they’re still learning how to get ready for matches, both physically and mentally, and how to warm-up properly,” he said. “The younger guys are going to learn. But it’s a process.”

Brady Bergefurd and Conner Barton recorded first period pin victories for the Hurricane. Dominic Davidson and Dylan Dummitt both won by decision in their matches.

SUMMARY

December 13, 2017

@Fred Summers Court

Wilmington 49 Fairborn 28

(NOTE: Wilmington wrestlers listed first)

195: Brady Bergefurd pinned Jaden Bush 1:31

220: TJ Womble was pinned by Gavin Murphy 1:01

285: Conner Barton pinned Dallas Johnson 1:40

106: Wilmington forfeited to Chris Martin

113: Donovan Butler won by forfeit

120: Cameron Smart was decisioned by Trevor Landon 15-7

126: Dominic Davidson decisioned Phoenix Robinson 7-5

132: Dylan Dummitt decisioned Isaiah Kingsley 16-8

138: Mason Snyder was pinned by Peyton Robinson 1:37

145: Trent Holliday won by forfeit

152: Dalton Garrison won by forfeit

160: Isaac Allen won by forfeit

170: Canon Ford won by forfeit

182: Truestin Barnes was pinned by Conner Bradley 4:38

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_WR_wil_barnesFrbME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_WR_wil_bartonFrbME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_WR_wil_bergefurdFrbME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_WR_wil_coachesFrbME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_WR_wil_davidson2FrbME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_WR_wil_davidson3FrbME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_WR_wil_davidsonFrbME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_WR_wil_dummitFrbME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_WR_wil_smart2FrbME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_WR_wil_smartFrbME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_WR_wil_snyderFrbME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_WR_wil_wombleFrbME.jpg

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports