CM boys bowlers still unbeaten in SBAAC American

WILMINGTON – The Clinton-Massie boys bowling team remained unbeaten in the SBAAC American Division with a 2,287 to 1,860 win over Batavia at Royal Z Lanes.

The Falcons are 7-1 overall and 5-0 in the division.

Chandler Morsch had a big match for CMHS with games of 226 and 224 for a 450 series.

Jacob Wellman (188, 161) and Joey Marburger (166, 183) both had 349 series.

Corey Potts finished with games of 158 and 175 while Adin Lamb had a game of 121 and Luke Campbell had a 171 game.

Baker games for the Falcons were 158, 167 and 189.