WILMINGTON – The Clinton-Massie girls bowling team edged Batavia 1,455 to 1,386 Wednesday in SBAAC American Division bowling at Royal Z Lanes.

The triumph improves the Lady Falcons to 3-5 overall and 3-2 in the conference.

Emily Rager led the way with a 349 series, games of 167 and 182.

The baker games for Massie were 121, 107 and 103.

Also for the Lady Falcons, Ashley Murphy had 141 and 163. Jennifer Callewaert finished with 107 and 141 and Ashley Gross had 118 and 105.