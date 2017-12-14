Fast start propels Lady Tigers to 51-26 win over Ladycats

BETHEL – Scoring the first nine points of the game, Bethel-Tate went on to defeat Blanchester 51-26 in SBAAC National Division action at the Bethel-Tate gym Thursday night.

Bethel-Tate is 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the National Division. Blanchester is 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the conference.

The Lady Tigers went on to lead 17-2 at the end of the first quarter and 35-10 at halftime.

“We’ve got to find a way to come out stronger,” BHS coach Bradon Pyle said. “Bethel came out in a 2-2-1 press and applied a little pressure and we put our tails between our legs and got away from the things we’ve been working on in practice. We have to be mentally stronger and stop spotting teams 10 points right off the bat.”

Elecia Patton led Blanchester with 11 points, which include a trio of three-pointers.

SUMMARY

December 14, 2017

@Bethel-Tate High School

Bethel-Tate 51 Blanchester 26

BL 02.08.07.09…..26

BT 17.18.08.08…..51

(51) BETHEL-TATE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Miracle 0-0-0-0 Bee 3-0-0-6 Leonard 3-0-2-8 Wheeler 0-0-0-0 Gardner 2-0-2-6 Carter 3-1-0-7 Tiemeyer 0-0-0-0 Burton 2-0-4-8 White 5-2-1-13 Parks 0-0-1-1 Stolz 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 19-3-10-51

(26) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Rose 1-0-0-2 Baldwin 1-0-2-4 Scott 0-0-0-0 Gundler 0-0-1-1 Patton 4-3-0-11 Shank 0-0-0-0 Roy 0-0-0-0 Knigsland 1-0-2-4 Watters 0-0-0-0 Ostermeier 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 9-3-5-26

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-2.jpg