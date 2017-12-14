Jackson reaches 1,000 in WHS 62-15 win over NR

NEW RICHMOND – With Mya Jackson reaching a scoring milestone, the Wilmington High School girls basketball team cruised to a 62-15 win over New Richmond Thursday night in SBAAC American Division play.

The win puts Wilmington at 4-1 overall and 3-0 in the conference. The Lady Lions are 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the American.

Jackson came in to the game three points shy of 1,000 points for her WHS career. She reached the milestone in the first quarter on a layup following a New Richmond turnover.

Jackson joins Moriah Cain (1,009 points), Casey Seeger (1,047 points), Katrina Butcher (1,157 points) and Erica Richardson (1,341 points) in the WHS girls basketball 1,000-point club.

Jackson finished with 14 points to lead all scorers.

She had solid help, though, as five other players scored at least seven points. Leah Frisco, Katlyn Jamiel and Jasmine Jamiel all scored nine while Faith Sanderson tossed in eight. Bailey Zerby had seven points.

The Lady Hurricane defense also was strong in this win, holding New Richmond to six points in the opening quarter and then just three in each of the next three periods.

Wilmington led by 12 at halftime, 21-9, but then outscored New Richmond21-3 in the third quarter to break the game wide open.

With Frisco and Jasmine Jamiel both scoring five in the third, the Lady Hurricane had seven different players score in the third.

Sanderson had six in the fourth quarter as six players found the scorebook in a 20-3 WHS quarter.

SUMMARY

December 14, 2017

@New Richmond High School

Wilmington 62 New Richmond 15

W 09.12.21.20…..62

N 06.03.03.03…..15

(62) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 3-1-2-9 Jackson 5-0-4-14 Johns 2-0-0-4 McCord 1-0-0-2 Sanderson 4-0-0-8 K. Jamiel 3-1-2-9 Fryman 0-0-0-0 Zerby 2-1-2-7 Frisco 4-1-0-9 Self 0-0-0-0 Butcher 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 24-4-10-62

(15) NEW RICHMOND (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Bird 0-0-0-0 Fagan 1-0-0-2 Kramer 2-0-0-4 King 2-1-1-6 Wentzel 0-0-0-0 Baca 0-0-1-1 Clift 1-0-0-2 Kirk 0-0-0-0 Smith 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 6-2-15

Mya Jackson became the fifth member of the Wilmington High School girls basketball program 1,000 career points club Thursday night at New Richmond. Jackson is shown with WHS head coach Zach Williams following the milestone points which came on a layup in the first period. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_BKH_mya1000pts.jpg Mya Jackson became the fifth member of the Wilmington High School girls basketball program 1,000 career points club Thursday night at New Richmond. Jackson is shown with WHS head coach Zach Williams following the milestone points which came on a layup in the first period. Courtesy Photo | Wilmington High School Athletic Department