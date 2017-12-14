Goshen stays unbeaten in American, tops Massie girls

GOSHEN – Paige Garr scored 27 points to lead Goshen to a 57-46 win over Clinton-Massie Thursday in SBAAC American Division play Thursday night at GHS.

With Goshen up 43-36 at the end of three quarters, Garr exploded for 13 points in the final period to seal the win.

Clinton-Massie is 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the American Division. Goshen is 5-3 overall and 3-0 in the SBAAC.

“Second chance points really hurt us,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “It seemed like every time they got an offensive rebound, they scored and that’s gonna get you beat most nights.”

The Lady Warriors finished with 13 offensive rebounds.

Faith Cottrell had 13 points (6 for 13 shooting), four assists and four rebounds for Massie. Johanna Theetge had 11 points (56 for 10 shooting), three assists, six rebounds, two blocked shots and two steals.

Mckenzie Avery had six rebounds, two steals and two assists. She was 4 for 8 from the field.

The top three scorers were 15 for 31 while the rest of the team was just 4 for 18 from the field.

Massie was 19 for 49 from the field, which included 4 of 13 beyond the arc. The Lady Falcons turned the ball over 15 times compared to 13 for the Lady Warriors.

SUMMARY

December 14 2017

@Goshen High School

Clinton-Massie 46

GO 12.22.09.14…..57

CM 09.17.10.10…..46

(46) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McKenna Crawford 0-0-0-0 Theetge 4-1-0-9 Cottrell 7-1-0-15 Smith 0-0-1-1 Ireland 2-1-0-5 Avery 4-0-0-8 Doss 1-0-3-5 Chowning 1-1-0-3. TOTALS 19-4-4-46

(57) GOSHEN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Vonderau 0-0-1-1 Huhn 4-2-2-12 Turner 4-3-0-11 West 0-0-0-0 Sweeney 0-0-0-0 Pfau 1-0-0-2 Williams 1-0-2-4 Garr 8-3-8-27 Tuerck 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 19-8-13-57