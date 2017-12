OWENSVILLE – The Blanchester freshman boys basketball team improved to 4-0 Friday with a 45-24 win over Clermont Northeastern in the Clermont County gym.

Trenton Czaika led Blanchester with 15 points, seven of those coming in the third quarter. He also had three rebounds and four steals.

Blanchester trailed 9-5 after Noah Faulkner finished with four points and two rebounds. Colton Wilson chipped in with two points and two assists. Matt Holland had two points.