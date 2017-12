WILLIAMSBURG — The East Clinton reserve boys basketball team defeated Williamsburg Friday night, 41-30, at Williamsburg High School.

Gunner Neanover and Matt Mitchell led the Astros with nine points each.

Branson Smith added seven points. Zach Mitchell scored six points. Colten Vadnais had four points. Dylan Peterman chipped in three points. Seth Garrison had two points, while Aiden Henson had one point.