Unbeaten ‘Cats, Falcons square off 10:30 a.m. at BHS

The second day of the Blanchester Holiday Duals wrestling tournament will begin 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the BHS gym. And what a beginning it should be. Unbeaten Blanchester will face unbeaten Clinton-Massie in the first match of the day. Both teams were 3-0 on Friday. Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, Batavia, Clermont Northeastern, London, New Richmond, Reading and Sycamore are the eight schools participating in the event. Admission price is $6 for adults, $4 for students and senior citizens. There are four matches for each school scheduled on Saturday. Blanchester defeated London 54-30, Clermont Northeastern 66-15 and New Richmond 49-26. Clinton-Massie was victorious over Sycamore 60-15, New Richmond 57-15 and Clermont Northeastern 65-18. In the photo, Blanchester’s Cameron Gibson against Clermont Northeastern in a match at 113 pounds on Friday.

The second day of the Blanchester Holiday Duals wrestling tournament will begin 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the BHS gym. And what a beginning it should be. Unbeaten Blanchester will face unbeaten Clinton-Massie in the first match of the day. Both teams were 3-0 on Friday. Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, Batavia, Clermont Northeastern, London, New Richmond, Reading and Sycamore are the eight schools participating in the event. Admission price is $6 for adults, $4 for students and senior citizens. There are four matches for each school scheduled on Saturday. Blanchester defeated London 54-30, Clermont Northeastern 66-15 and New Richmond 49-26. Clinton-Massie was victorious over Sycamore 60-15, New Richmond 57-15 and Clermont Northeastern 65-18. In the photo, Blanchester’s Cameron Gibson against Clermont Northeastern in a match at 113 pounds on Friday. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_WR_blan_113EC.jpg The second day of the Blanchester Holiday Duals wrestling tournament will begin 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the BHS gym. And what a beginning it should be. Unbeaten Blanchester will face unbeaten Clinton-Massie in the first match of the day. Both teams were 3-0 on Friday. Blanchester, Clinton-Massie, Batavia, Clermont Northeastern, London, New Richmond, Reading and Sycamore are the eight schools participating in the event. Admission price is $6 for adults, $4 for students and senior citizens. There are four matches for each school scheduled on Saturday. Blanchester defeated London 54-30, Clermont Northeastern 66-15 and New Richmond 49-26. Clinton-Massie was victorious over Sycamore 60-15, New Richmond 57-15 and Clermont Northeastern 65-18. In the photo, Blanchester’s Cameron Gibson against Clermont Northeastern in a match at 113 pounds on Friday. Elizabeth Clark | News Journal Clinton-Massie’s Matt Asher http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_WR_cm_MattAsherEC.jpg Clinton-Massie’s Matt Asher Elizabeth Clark | News Journal