WHS girls hold on for win over Goshen

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School girls bowling team grabbed the lead early and never gave it up in a 1,553 to 1,470 win over Goshen Monday at Royal Z Lanes.

The SBAAC American Division win puts the Lady Hurricane at 4-1.

“They’re steady,” WHS coach Josh Fisher said. “They took the lead and never looked back.”

Katie Hottinger had the single game (176) and top series (322) on the night. Nicole Gallion also had a 146 game.

SUMMARY

December 18 2017

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 1,553 Goshen 1,470

Baker games

WHS-139, 110, 103

GHS-117, 98, 148

Individuals

WHS-Megan Brooks 102, 99; Areil Comberger 104, 113; Melanie Taylor 92; Katie Hottinger 176, 146; Annie Newberry 99; Nicole Gallion 124, 146

GHS-Erica Tomes 99, 121; Skyler Kern 89; Madison Hatfield 98, 115; Paisley Frye 107, 133; Melody Singleton 125, 119; Chloe Spencer 101

http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_BWL_wil_annienewberryME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_BWL_wil_gabbyburgerME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_BWL_wil_girl1aME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_BWL_wil_girl1ME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_BWL_wil_girls2ME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_BWL_wil_katiehottinger2ME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_BWL_wil_katiehottingerME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_BWL_wil_katyallenME.jpg http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_BWL_wil_nicolegallionME.jpg