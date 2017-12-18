WHS boys rally from 140 down, beat Goshen by 40

WILMINGTON – With a three-game baker series of 669, the Wilmington High School boys bowling team rallied Monday to defeat Goshen 2,230 to 2,190 in SBAAC American Division at Royal Z Lanes.

The Hurricane trailed the Warriors 1,701 to 1,561 going into the three baker games.

“We were not bowling well at all,” WHS coach Josh Fisher said. “They were down 160 pins and I told them lets cut that (difference) in increments. Really focus on what the other team is doing and take advantage of the openings they are giving us.”

WHS made that first incremental cut 84 pins, narrowing the margin to 56. The Hurricane opened the first baker game with seven consecutive strikes and finished with 254.

The pins kept falling as Wilmington added games of 215 and 200 to total 669 in the baker games while Goshen had 489. The 180 pin difference game WHS a 40-pin win.

Zach Zeckser led Wilmington with a 361 series (178, 183) while Zach Davis had a 353 series (154, 199).

SUMMARY

December 18, 2017

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2,230 Goshen 2,190

Baker games

WHS-254, 215, 200

GHS-170, 186, 134

Individual games

GHS-Brandon Singleton 164, 175; Nate Billingsley 134, 163; Dawson Ramey 160, 227; Michael Brown 144, 137; Mikey Hoff 201, 196

WHS-Tristan Reiley 153; Zach Davis 154, 199; Conner Mitchell 120; Grant Pickard 186, 155; Zach Zeckser 178, 183; Brayden Rhoads 113; Luke Hutton 120

