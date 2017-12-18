CM girls lasso Cowboys, even mark at 4-4

CINCINNATI – Clinton-Massie evened its record at 4-4 Monday with a 43-33 win over Wyoming in a non-league girls basketball game at the WHS gym.

The Lady Falcons jumped out to an 18-4 first quarter lead and never looked back.

“We really played well at the defensive end, holding them to 18 points through three quarters,” CM coach Tim McGraw said.

The Lady Falcons led 22-13 at halftime then extended the advantage of 33-18 after three quarters.

“We had contributions from everyone at both ends of the floor,” said McGraw.

Johanna Theetge had 15 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and four blocked shots, all team-highs in those respective categories.

Hannah Doss and Patience Chowning also had two assists each for Massie.

Faith Cottrell had 12 points. Emily Ireland led with two steals.

SUMMARY

December 18 2017

@Wyoming High School

Clinton-Massie 43 Wyoming 33

CM 18.04.11.10…..43

WY 04.09.05.15…..33

(43) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) McKenna Crawford 1-0-0-2 Theetge 3-2-7-15 Cottrell 5-1-1-12 Smith 0-0-0-0 Ireland 0-0-1-1 Avery 2-0-4-8 Doss 1-1-2-5 Chowning 0-0-0-0 Lay 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 12-4-15-43

(33) WYOMING (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hutchinson 0-0-1-1 McCullunsmith 2-0-0-4 Burke 0-0-0-0 Stewart 1-0-1-3 K. Lyons 2-2-1-7 Rutherford 0-0-0-0 Thomas 4-0-2-10 Storm 2-0-2-6 M. Lyons 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 12-2-7-33

FIELD GOALS: W (12-54); CM (12-52)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: W (2-9); CM (4-12) Theetge 2-2

FREE THROWS: W (7-14); CM (15-21) Theetge 7-8

REBOUNDS: W-28; CM-32 (Theetge 12 Cottrell 7 Avery 5)

ASSISTS: CM-7 (Theetge 2 Doss 2 Chowning 2)

STEALS: CM-5 (Ireland 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-5 (Theetge 4)

TURNOVERS: W-9; CM-9