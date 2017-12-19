Bazley, Vikings plunder Wilmington 62-27

CINCINNATI – The Princeton Vikings bolted to a 13-2 lead and cruised to a 62-27 victory over Wilmington Tuesday.

It’s the fewest points scored and allowed in a game this season for Princeton, which has won all five of its games by at least 35 points.

Syracuse-bound Darius Bazley had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. He also dished out three assists and blocked two shots. Darweshi Hunter led Princeton with 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting. Dominic Pierce also reached double-figures with 10 points.

Sam Jacobyansky led the Hurricane (3-2) with nine points.

The Hurricane cut the Vikings’ lead in nearly in half, 15-7, in the first minute of the second period, but would not score again until just under the 3:00 mark in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, Princeton scored 29 straight points to build a 44-7 advantage.

The Hurricane trailed by as much as 43 points, 53-12 after a Hunter bomb to start the fourth quarter.

SUMMARY

December 19 2017

@Princeton High School

Princeton 62 Wilmington 27

W 04.03.05.15…..37

P 15.15.20.12…..62

(27) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) Gauche 0-0 0-0 0, Griffith 2-7 0-0 5, Jacobyansky 3-6 3-4 9 Smith 1-5 0-0 2, Mansfield 2-7 0-1 5, Morris 0-2 0-0, Coomer 2-4 0-0 6, Sweeney 0-0 0-0 0, Custis 0-1 0-0 0, Butcher 0-0 0-0 0 Cherisca 0-0 0-0 0, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0. Total 10-34 3-5 27. 3-point goals: 4-13 (Coomer 2-3, Griffith 1-2, Mansfield 1-3, Morris 0-1, Jacobyansky 0-1, Smith 0-3).

(62) PRINCETON (fg-ft-tp) Bazley 5-9 0-0 10, Kennedy 1-4 2-2 4, Pierce 4-5 1-1 10, O’Neal 4-5 0-0 8, Hunter 8-12 1-1 19, Wooten 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 1-2 1-2 4, Freeman 0-0 1-2 1, Crawford 1-2 0-0 2, Henry 0-0 0-0 0, Hawkins 0-1 0-0 0, Ward 2-2 0-0 4, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0. Total 26-42 6-8 62. 3-point goal: 4-12 (Hunter 2-5, Pierce 1-1, Davis 1-2, Bazley 0-3, Kennedy 0-1).

Rebounds – WHS 13 (Griffith 3), PHS 27 (Bazley 12).

Assists – WHS 7 (Mansfield 3), PHS 11 (Bazley 3, Pierce 3).

Blocked shots – WHS 0, PHS 6 (Bazley 2).

Steals – WHS 2 (Jacobyansky 1, Custis 1), PHS 10 (Hunter 4).

Turnovers – WHS 18, PHS 3. Points off turnovers – WHS 0, PHS 23.

Second-chance points – WHS 2, PHS 10.

Points off bench – WHS 6, PHS 11.

