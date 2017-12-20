East Clinton JV boys hand BHS first loss of year

BLANCHESTER — The East Clinton reserve boys basketball team handed Blanchester its first loss of the season, 42-29, Tuesday night at Blanchester High School.

Gunner Neanover led EC with 14 points.

Matt Mitchell added 11 points for Justin Stewart’s Astros. Branson Smith scored six points. Seth Garrison had five points. Dylan Peterman scored four points and Zach Mitchell had two.

For Blanchester, Hunter Bare led the way with 11 points.

Tanner Creager added nine points. Chantz Dalton scored four points. Braden Roy had three points, while Cole Feirl had two.