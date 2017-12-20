Bethel-Tate hangs on for 46-41 win over EC girls

LEES CREEK – Bethel-Tate held off East Clinton 46-41 Monday in SBAAC National Division girls basketball action at the EC gym.

The Lady Tigers led 15-6 after one but the Lady Astros battled to within 36-32 at halftime.

Bethel-Tate pushed the lead back to 52-42 after three but then scored just four points in the fourth. East Clinton struggled with its shot all night but made a game of it before falling in the end.

“We just couldn’t get the shots to fall in the first quarter,” EC coach Jeff Craycraft said. “We fought hard all night. We cut the margin to two a few times but couldn’t hit the big shot.”

Paige Lilly had 13 points while Lacy Peterman added 11 for East Clinton.

Mackenzie Campbell had a solid all-around game with six points, seven rebounds, five assists and six steals. Bre Davis led with 10 rebounds.

East Clinton is 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the National Division. Bethel-Tate is 6-1 overall and 5-1 in the conference, trailing only unbeaten Williamsburg.

SUMMARY

December 18 2017

@East Clinton High School

Bethel-Tate 46 East Clinton 41

BT 15.11.16.04…..46

EC 06.16.10.09…..41

(41) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Peterman 4-1-2-11 Campbell 3-0-0-6 Lilly 2-0-9-13 Talbott 0-0-0-0 McCarren 0-0-2-2 Durbin 1-0-3-5 Davis 2-0-0-4 Christian 0-0-0-0 Beener 0-0-0-0 Hall 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 12-1-16-41

FIELD GOALS: EC (12-48) Peterman 4-11; BT (18-43)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (1-12); BT (5-10)

FREE THROWS: EC (16-22) Lilly 9-12 Durbin 3-4 Peterman 2-2; BT (5-13)

REBOUNDS: EC-30 (Davis 10 Campbell 7 Durbin 7 Peterman 3 Lilly 2)

ASSISTS: EC-11 (Campbell 5 Lilly 4)

STEALS: EC-11 (Campbell 6 Davis 2)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-0

TURNOVERS: BT-16, EC-14