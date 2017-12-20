Lady Hurricane takes down Lady Falcons 1741 to 1445

WILMINGTON – Wilmington had no trouble with Clinton-Massie Wednesday in SBAAC American Division bowling action at Royal Z Lanes.

The Lady Hurricane had 1,741 while the four-player Lady Falcons had 1,445.

The win puts Wilmington at 5-1 in the American Division.

Melanie Taylor had the high game on the day, shooting 224 in the first game for WHS. She finished with 350.

Katie Hottinger had the high series for Wilmington with a 351.

Emily Rager had 338 for Clinton-Massie.

SUMMARY

December 20, 2017

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 1741 Clinton-Massie 1445

Baker games

WHS-142, 102, 113

CMHS-114, 88, 94

Individuals

WHS-Megan Brooks 131, 120; Nicole Gallion 111; Ariel Comburger 137, 103; Melanie Taylor 224, 126; Katie Hottinger 189, 162; Annie Newberry 81. TOTALS 792, 592

CMHS-Ashley Murphy 132, 136; Jen Callewaert 120, 132, Ashley Gross 177, 114; Emily Rager 187, 151. TOTALS 616, 533

Katie Hottinger