Hurricane hands Falcons 285-pin loss

WILMINGTON – A steady performance by the Wilmington High School boys bowling team was good enough for a 2,298 to 2,013 win over Clinton-Massie in SBAAC American Division bowling action at Royal Z Lanes.

The Hurricane had games of 876 and 884 and baker games of 197, 171 and 170. While not as spectacular and flashy as Tuesday’s win over Goshen, Wilmington was steady all the way around in the win over the Falcons.

Zach Zeckser led WHS with a 399 series (206, 193).

Jacob Wellman had Massie’s high game (198) while Corey Potts posted the high series 344.

SUMMARY

December 20, 2017

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2298 Clinton-Massie 2013

Baker games

WHS 197, 171, 170

CMHS 120, 151, 184

Individuals

WHS-Tristan Reiley 190, 194; Zach Davis 148; Conner Mitchell 176, 194; Grant Pickard 156, 186; Zach Zeckser 206, 193; Elijah Martini 117. TOTALS 876, 884

CMHS-Chandler Morsch 146, 151; Adin Lamb 157; Jacob Wellman 139, 198; Corey Potts 172, 172; Joey Marburger 155, 137; Luke Campbell 131. TOTALS 769, 789