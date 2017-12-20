Blanchester freshmen toppled East Clinton 43-21

BLANCHESTER – The Blanchester freshman boys basketball team defeated East Clinton 43-21 Tuesday night.

“Our team is getting better each game in decision making,” BHS coach John Lovin said. “East Clinton made a run late in the third to early fourth quarter and we responded well. We are getting even scoring which is great so if one guy is off we are still able to have good offense.”

Trenton Czaika led Blnachester with 10 points while Logan Heitzman had nine points.

Hunter Hartmann added eight points and Kyle Hopkins scored six. Bryce Highlander and Brian Miller had three points each. Colton Wilson and Matt Holland scored two points each.