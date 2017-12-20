Borror 7th grade boys pick up easy wins over Goshen, CNE

Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School seventh grade boys basketball team picked up two wins this week.

On Wednesday, Borror defeated Goshen 59-25 to improve to 6-0 on the year.

Ten Hurricane hit the scorebook with Elias Lewis leading the way with 13 points and Luke Blessing adding 12.

Coach Ken Platt said Borror played pressure defense and “all our hustle with unselfish play on the offensive side” helped pave the way to victory.

Zane Miller tallied seven points while Tanner Killen and Logan Camp added six points each. Keenan Milliner contributed five and Adrien Cody chipped in with four. Josh Snell, Jacob Jones and Graysen Thompson scored two points each.

On Monday, Borror defeated Clermont Northeastern 54-34.

Lewis had 19 points and Blessing scored eight.

Thompson and Killen came up with five points each. Snell and Cody had four points each. Camp, Milliner, Jones and Dylan Cole scored two points each.