Lady Astros overwhelm Adena 58-21

LEES CREEK — East Clinton overcame a bit of a slow start Wednesday night to cruise to a 58-21 win over the Adena Lady Warriors at East Clinton High School.

The Lady Astros (5-3) held Adena scoreless for a 10:04 stretch of the first half, outscoring the Lady Warriors 19-0.

It was the East Clinton defense that got the Lady Astros into high gear. EC forced 20 Adena turnovers in the first half alone and held the Lady Warriors to just 3 of 22 from the floor before halftime.

“With our length, we create a lot of deflections,” EC head coach Jeff Craycraft said. “The deflections lead to turnovers, or you upset their rhythm on offense.”

East Clinton pulled away in the first half largely from the free throw line. EC made just 9 of 33 from the floor in the first half.

In the second half, East Clinton found its offensive rhythm. The Lady Astros made 14 of 24 from the floor after the intermission.

Craycraft was pleased with his team’s increased intensity after a less-than-jolly halftime talk.

“We had a little ‘Grinch’ talk there at halftime,” Craycraft said. “I didn’t think we were playing hard enough and we weren’t sharing the ball enough. They did a lot of good things in the second half.”

Wednesday’s game was the time for sharing for the Lady Astros, as they had 18 assists on 23 made field goals.

The EC head coach also credited his bench players for a strong performance. East Clinton’s bench accounted for 20 of the 58 points and played a large part in strong defensive play in the second and fourth quarters.

Kaitlyn Talbott, Gracie McCarren, Miranda Beener, Sierra Christian and Kayla Hall combined for 20 points and 18 rebounds.

Paige Lilly led the Lady Astros with 16 points and five assists. Talbott and Lacey Peterman each had nine points.

Hannah Stark led Adena with 10 points and six rebounds. The Lady Warriors finished with 29 turnovers and were outrebounded 46-33.

SUMMARY

Dec. 20, 2017

@ East Clinton High School

East Clinton 58, Adena 21

A 04.02.13.02…..21

E 11.15.18.14…..58

(21) ADENA (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hannah Stark 5-0-0-10, Lauren Jones 1-0-0-2, Ari Dariff 2-1-0-5, Abbi Putnam 0-0-2-2, Jade Johnson 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 9-1-2-21.

(58) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Lacey Peterman 4-0-1-9, Mackenzie Campbell 1-0-0-2, Paige Lilly 5-0-6-16, Kaitlyn Talbott 4-1-0-9, Gracie McCarren 1-0-1-3, Kaitlin Durbin 2-0-1-5, Bre Davis 3-0-0-6, Sierra Christian 3-0-2-8. TOTALS 23-1-11-58.

FIELD GOALS: A 9/49 (Stark 5/15); EC 23/57 (Lilly 5/11, Talbott 4/6, Peterman 4/6)

3 POINT FIELD GOALS: A 1/6 (Dariff 1/2); EC 1/6 (Talbott 1/3)

FREE THROWS: A 2/4 (Putnam 2/2); EC 11/16 (Lilly 6/6)

REBOUNDS: A 33 (Stark 6, Kerns 6, Johnson 4); EC 46 (Durbin 8, Campbell 5, Beener 5, Talbott 4, McCarren 4, Davis 4)

ASSISTS: A 5 (Kerns 3); EC 18 (Lilly 5, Campbell 3, Davis 3)

STEALS: A 10 (Johnson 3); EC 15 (Campbell 6)

BLOCKED SHOTS: A 1 (Stark); EC 4 (Durbin 2, Davis 1, Christian 1)

TURNOVERS: A 29; EC 20

By Matt Sexton WNJ Sports Writer

Matt Sexton covers high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @bymattsexton.

