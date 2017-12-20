Unbeaten ‘Cats pull away from Lady ‘Cane 58-45

WILMINGTON – A combination of cold shooting and the Chase-duo was too much for the Wilmington High School girls basketball team to overcome Wednesday night.

Alexis Chase and Jessica Chase combined to score 38 points and unbeaten Williamsburg pulled away in the second half to claim a 58-45 victory in a battle of SBAAC teams at Fred Summers Court.

The Lady Wildcats stayed perfect on the season with a 9-0 mark (5-0 SBC National) while Wilmington slipped to 5-2 overall (3-0 SBC American).

The Chase pair took turns in each half as Alexis scored 18 of her 21 points in the opening two quarters and Jessica took control after halftime with 13 of her 17 points. The duo entered the contest averaging just under 36 points between them per game and topped that number by a bucket.

Wilmington struggled to shoot the ball, especially in the second half as the Lady Hurricane hit on a dismal 5-for-26 (19 percent) after the intermission.

Wilmington made 1-of-16 3-pointers in the final two quarters and finished the night 6-of-32 from behind the arc.

On the other hand, Williamsburg took advantage of the home team’s struggles and the Lady Wildcats connected on 8-of-15 from the field in the second half to win going away. Williamsburg iced the game in the fourth quarter by going 12-of-17 from the free throw line and ended up outscoring Wilmington 19-7 from the charity stripe in the contest.

Wilmington got off to a quick start as Mya Jackson and Leah Frisco each hit a pair buckets in the opening quarter to help WHS establish a 17-12 lead after one quarter.

The Lady Hurricane pushed the lead to 23-14 midway through the second quarter, but Williamsburg closed the half on a 13-5 run to pull within a point at 28-27 entering halftime.

Each team struggled to score coming out of the break and the game went into the fourth quarter knotted at 38. Williamsburg then dominated the final frame to the tune of 20-7 to win easily.

Jackson entered the game for Wilmington averaging nearly 21 points per game but was held to only nine on 4-of-19 shooting. Bailey Zerby came off the bench to also score nine points. Wilmington did not have a player reach double figures in the scoring column.

Faith Sanderson chipped in with eight points, Suzannah Johns scored six and Frisco ended up with six points and nine rebounds. Three different players fouled out for the Lady Hurricane (Frisco, Zerby, Johns).

On Williamsburg’s side, Peyton Fisher scored all eight of her points in the fourth quarter and she also snatched nine rebounds. Paige Fisher chipped in with five points and a game-high 10 boards.

Before the contest, Wilmington recognized junior Mya Jackson for breaking the 1,000 career points mark back on December 14 at New Richmond.

In junior varsity action, Williamsburg routed Wilmington, 49-24. Emily Self led Wilmington with nine points, while Kaitlyn Partin tallied seven points. Emily Butcher and Suzannah Johns each finished with five points apiece for the Lady Hurricane.

By Blake Haley WNJ Sports Writer

Reach Blake Haley via email blake.haley@yahoo.com and follow him on Twitter @BeeLakeH

