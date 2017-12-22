Hurricane starts fast but fades in 73-58 loss to Moeller

CINCINNATI – Wilmington put up a good fight in the early going against Archbishop Moeller, before the Cruaders got the upper hand and defeated the Hurricane in boys non-league action Friday night at the Brisben Family Center, 73-58.

Wilmington (3-3) held a 14-11 first quarter lead, and managed to maintain the lead until the Crusaders tied the game at 20-20 mid-way through the second period. The Crusaders pushed ahead with a 19-9 advantage in the second period to grab a 30-23 halftime lead.

Moeller was hot as fire in the third quarter, and a 28-11 edge helped the Crusaders put the game away, 58-34 after three periods.

“We certainly came to battle and put up a real fight for nearly two quarters,” said WHS head coach Mike Noszka following the contest. “We just have to find a way to do it for longer periods of time. Moeller is a very talented team, with a lot of weapons. When you’re up against a seven-foot post player (Jaxson Hayes) it’s very tough to defend.”

Hayes, who finished the game with 21 points, accounted for 15 of the Crusaders points in the middle two periods when Moeller distanced itself from the Hurricane by a wide margin, 49-20.

In a losing cause, Wilmington’s high scorer was Matt Smith with 18 points, including four three pointers. Jeffery Mansfield also reached double figures with 13.

Jeremiah Davenport ignited the Crusaders third quarter explosion, pouring in 13.

“We always are ready for the fight, and this week shows what the Hurricane is up against—very talented teams,” Noszka said.“Earlier this week we faced a tough opponent in Princeton, and then tonight Moeller, and next week it won’t be any easier when we face Loveland and then Mason in a three-day stretch. We’re seeing good things on the floor from the kids, but we’re gonna have our share of ups and downs.”

SUMMARY

December 22 2017

Moeller 73 Wilmington 58

W 14.09.11.14…..58

M 11.19.28.15…..73

(48) WILMINGTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Coomer 0-1-4-7, Griffith 1-0-1-3, Jacobyansky 1-0-5-7, Smith 2-4-2-18, Mansfield 6-0-1-13. TOTALS 10-5-13-48

(73) MOELLER (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Payton 2-1-5-12, Garcia 1-1-1-6, McCracken 1-0-0-2, Shipp 0-1-0-3, Hayes 8-0-5-21, Dehyle 0-0-1-1, Davenport 5-0-3-13, Pfriem 2-2-2-12, Tabler 0-1-0-3. TOTALS 19-6-17-73.

By Bill Liermann WNJ Sports Writer

Bill Liermann covers college and high school sports for the News Journal. Follow him on Twitter @lierjet

