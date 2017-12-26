Blan reserve girls defeat Massie

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Blanchester reserve girls basketball team defeated Clinton-Massie 42-30 Friday night in the consolation game of the reserve bracket at the Clinton-Massie Holiday Tournament at the middle school gym.

Blanchester (3-6 on the year) led 7-1 after one and 19-8 at halftime. The Lady Falcons cut into the difference by winning the third 9-7, but Blanchester held on for the win.

“The girls came out strong in the first half and hustled the whole game,” BHS coach Elyse Pyle said. “They struggled a bit in the third quarter against Massie’s press but were able to work through it in the fourth quarter.”

Lana Roy led Blanchester with 17 points, while Holly Scott came through with 13.

Maddie Wells contributed five points and Becca Kratzer chipped in with four. Lilly Brown had three points for the Ladycats.