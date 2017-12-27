Zeckser powers WHS bowlers to win over Unioto

WILMINGTON – Zach Zeckser had a 469 series Wednesday to lead the Wilmington High School boys bowling team to a 2,340 to 2,167 win over Unioto in a non-league match at Royal Z Lanes.

Zeckser had games of 245 and 224 to post the high game and series on the day.

Tristan Reiley had 211 and 201 games for the Hurricane.

Wilmington had a solid 549 three-game series in baker games.

SUMMARY

December 27 2017

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2,340 Unioto 2,167

Baker games

WHS-188, 171, 190 (549)

UHS-141, 174, 208 (528)

Individual games

WHS-Tristan Reiley 211, 201; Zach Davis 167, 190; Conner Mitchell 130, 150; Grant Pickard 123; Zach Zeckser 245, 224; Elijah Martini 150 (876,915)

UHS-Zeb Moore 179, 167; Nick Ooten 125, 177; James Shuman 159, 149; Jason shuman 172, 134; Ty Shobelock 190, 192 (825, 819)