Unioto defeats Wilmington girls at Royal Z Lanes

WILMINGTON – With two girls posting 300 series, Unioto defeated Wilmington in non-league action Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes, 1,623 to 1,581.

Sydney Jones led Unioto and all bowlers with a 313 series while teammate Olivia Hardiman had a 309 series.

Melanie Taylor led the Lady Hurricane with a 290 series (122, 168).

SUMMARY

December 27 2017

@Royal Z Lanes

Unioto 1,623 Wilmington 1,581

Baker games

WHS-160, 133, 92 (385)

UHS-110, 142, 118 (370)

Individual games

WHS-Nicole Gallion 123, 129; Sydney Shumaker 141, 123; Melanie Taylor 122, 168; Katie Hottinger 112; Gabby Burger 87; Megan Brooks 85, 106 (583, 613)

UHS-Sydney Jones 153, 160; Autumn Krafthefer 138, 137; Bethany Blue 68, 96; Paige Hammond 105, 87; Olivia Hardiman 173, 136 (637, 616)