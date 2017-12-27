Unioto defeats Wilmington girls at Royal Z Lanes

WILMINGTON – With two girls posting 300 series, Unioto defeated Wilmington in non-league action Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes, 1,623 to 1,581.
Sydney Jones led Unioto and all bowlers with a 313 series while teammate Olivia Hardiman had a 309 series.
Melanie Taylor led the Lady Hurricane with a 290 series (122, 168).
SUMMARY
December 27 2017
@Royal Z Lanes
Unioto 1,623 Wilmington 1,581
Baker games
WHS-160, 133, 92 (385)
UHS-110, 142, 118 (370)
Individual games
WHS-Nicole Gallion 123, 129; Sydney Shumaker 141, 123; Melanie Taylor 122, 168; Katie Hottinger 112; Gabby Burger 87; Megan Brooks 85, 106 (583, 613)
UHS-Sydney Jones 153, 160; Autumn Krafthefer 138, 137; Bethany Blue 68, 96; Paige Hammond 105, 87; Olivia Hardiman 173, 136 (637, 616)