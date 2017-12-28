Unbeaten WHS runs away from EC 72-47

WAYNESVILLE – After a 24-point first half, Waynesville exploded for 27 points in the third quarter Thursday en route to a 72-47 win over East Clinton in the championship of the Waynesville holiday tournament at WHS.

The Lady Spartans go to 12-0 on the year while the Lady Astros drop to 7-4.

Lacy Peterman and Kaitlin Durbin had 11 points each. Peterman had nine of her points in the first half. Durbin hit 6 of 6 at the line in the second half.

Rachel Murray had 21 points for Waynesville to lead all scorers.

Both teams shot the ball well. WHS converted 38 of 55 field goals attempts (69 percent) while East Clinton was 18 for 34 (53 percent). However, EC had 19 turnovers compared to Waynesville’s nine.

East Clinton hit on 10 of 19 from the field in the first half, led most of the way then trailed by a point at the halftime break. The Lady Astros trailed 3-2 early then Peterman scored five of EC’s seven points and the visitors went up 9-3.

The Lady Astros led 15-12 at the quarter break. Sierra Christian assisted Campbell for two and then Paige Lilly assisted Christian and it was 19-14 EC at the 5:05 mark of the second.

The Lady Spartans scored seven straight to take the lead, 21-19, and though EC tied it at 21-21, the Lady Astros never had the lead again.

In the third, East Clinton was 6 for 8 from the field but lost ground in chunks. Lynzie Hartshorn hit a pair of big three-pointers and then had three steals and two assists later in the third as WHS went up 51-39.

In the fourth, it was more of the same as Murray dropped in eight points as Waynesville pulled away.

SUMMARY

December 28 2017

@Waynesville High School

Waynesville 72 East Clinton 47

EC 15.08.16.08…..47

WA 12.12.27.21…..72

(47) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Peterman 5-1-0-11 Campbell 3-0-0-6 Lilly 4-0-1-9 Durbin 2-0-7-11 Davis 1-0-0-2 Talbott 1-0-1-3 McCarren 0-0-1-1 Christian 1-0-0-2 Beener 0-0-0-0 Hall 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 18-1-10-47

(72) WAYNESVILLE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Webb 3-2-0-8 Sizer 7-0-1-15 Rains 5-0-3-13 Murray 7-4-3-21 Ritter 0-0-0-0 Reatz 2-1-0-5 Purkey 0-0-0-0 Brown 0-0-0-0 Hartshorn 4-2-0-10 Flowers 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 38-7-7-72

FIELD GOALS: EC (18-34) Peterman 5-6 Lilly 4-6; W (38-55) Murray 7-12 Sizer 7-15 Rains 5-9 Hartshown 4-6 Webb 3-4

3 PT FIELD GOALS: EC (1-4); W (7-11) Murray 4-5

FREE THROWS: EC (10-14) Durbin 7-8; W (7-15) Murray 3-4

REBOUNDS: EC-27 (Davis 4 Durbin 4 Campbell 4 Peterman 3 Talbott 2 McCarren 2 Hall 2); W-26 (Sizer 8 Murray 5)

ASSISTS: EC-2; W-15 (Rains 6 Hartshorn 3)

STEALS: EC-6 (Campbell 3 Durbin 2); W-12 (Hartshorn 8)

BLOCKED SHOTS: EC-3 (Davis 3); W-5 (Ritter 2)

TURNOVERS: EC-19; W-9

Paige Lilly (left) had nine points for East Clinton Thursday night against Waynesville. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_DSC_0716-2.jpg Paige Lilly (left) had nine points for East Clinton Thursday night against Waynesville. Meredith Robinson | News Journal File

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports