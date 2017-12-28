WHS dominates 67-27

KINGS MILLS – Wilmington junior Mya Jackson poured in 27 points on 11-of-18 shooting and had six steals, four rebounds and three assists to help the Hurricane roll to a 67-27 victory over Winton Woods in the first semifinal of the Kings Women’s Holiday Classic.

Wilmington (6-2) will play Kings for the classic championship at 7 p.m. Friday.

Jackson scored the first seven points of the game and had 12 in the first quarter to help give Wilmington a 16-9 lead. Her three just before the horn moved her into third place on the Wilmington girls basketball career scoring list. Jackson now stands at 1,065, 92 behind Katrina Butcher and 276 behind leader Erica Richardson.

Jackson scored 10 more in the second quarter, including six in Wilmington’s 9-0 run to start the period.

The Hurricane came out hot again in the third quarter, scoring the first 11 points, including a pair of threes by Sami McCord. Suzannah Johns, who joined Jackson in double figures with 12, had eight in the period. Four of those came on steals she took the distance on back-to-back Winton Woods possessions to put Wilmington up 56-13.

Wilmington, which beat Winton Woods 49-29 on Dec. 16, held the Warriors (1-6) to just two field goals in the second and third quarters.

Baily Zerby joined Jackson and Johns in double figures with 14 points, including six straight in 40 seconds that gave the Hurricane its largest lead of the evening, 65-16 with 7:20 left in the game.

Wilmington hit half its shots for the game, assisting on 20 of the 27 made field goals.

Wilmington 67 Winton Woods 27

WW 09.02.05.11…..27

WL 16.19.21.11…..67

(27) WINTON WOODS (fg-ft-tp) – Bailey 0-1-1, Payne 0-0-0, Kinsey 2-0-4, Ball 2-1-5, Gaynes 6-5-17, Johnson 0-0-0, Smith 0-0-0, Pierce 0-0-0. Total 10-7-27. 3-point goals: None. FTM-FTA 7-16, 44 percent.

(67) WILMINGTON (fg-ft-tp) – J. Jamiel 2-0-4, Jackson 11-3-27, McCord 3-0-8, K. Jamiel 0-0-0, Frisco 0-0-0, Johns 6-0-12, Fryman 0-0-0, Zerby 5-1-14, Chailyn Johns 0-2-2, Butcher 0-0-0. Total 27-6-67. 3-point goals: 7 (Zerby 3, McCord 2, Jackson 2). FTM-FTA 6-8, 75 percent.

Lady Hurricane gets tourney host in title game Friday night

By Shawn Robinson WNJ Sports Writer

