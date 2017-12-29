Fast start, strong finish lifts WHS girls

KINGS MILLS – With a huge opening quarter, the Wilmington Lady Hurricane blew away the Kings Knights in their Friday matchup during the 2nd annual Kings Holiday Classic, 48-39.

“Kings was a good team and the girls battled through some adversity tonight,” said Wilmington head coach Zach Williams.

Mya Jackson led the Lady Hurricane with 21 points. Jasmine Jamiel had 7 and Bailey Zerby had 6.

Coach Williams stated, “I thought everyone that played tonight gave great minutes while they were in and executed. Everybody at one point or another stepped up and made a great play.”

Jordyn Rhodes led the Knights with 14 points while Devin Blesbrock had 13.

The Lady ‘Cane got off to a fast start in the first quarter scoring 20 points to Kings 8. Jackson led the charge with 7 points in the quarter while both Zerby and Jamiel added 3.

After some adjustments in the second quarter, things started to turn around for Kings. The Lady Knights scored 12 and held the Hurricane to only 3. That closed the WHS lead to 23-20 at the break.

The Knights went on quick 4-0 run to take a 24-23 advantage just a minute into the third period. It wasn’t long after that the Hurricane was able to battle back and retake the lead.

With about three minutes left in the quarter, Wilmington went up three. Kings called time and closed the quarter strong and sent the two teams into the fourth all tied at 31-31.

Wilmington regained control in the fourth quarter, though. The Lady Hurricane went on a 10-2 run to open the final period. Kings pulled within four but would get no closer as WHS grabbed a win over their Warren County hosts.

“Although we didn’t play pretty, we still executed in the end and finished the game strong and got a victory,” said coach Williams.

The win brings the Hurricane record to 7-2 while Kings drops to 3-6.

Wilmington 48 Kings 39

W 20.03.08.17…..48

K 08.12.11.08…..39

(48) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) J. Jamiel 3-0-1-7 Jackson 8-1-4-21 Johns 1-0-3-5 McCord 1-0-0-2 Zerby 3-0-0-6 K. Jamiel 1-0-1-3 Fryman 0-0-0-0 Frisco 1-0-2-4. TOTLAS 18-1-11-48

(39) KINGS (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Schmidt 1-0-2-4 Clark 0-0-0-0 Douglas 0-0-0-0 Kircher 1-0-0-2 Crook 1-0-0-2 Sparks 0-0-0-0 Richardson 0-0-0-0 Mussari 1-0-0-2 Rhodes 5-0-4-14 Blesbrock 5-1-2-13 Gurley 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 15-1-8-39

Tina Murdock | News Journal

By Seth Murdock WNJ Sports Writer

Seth Murdock covers high school sports for the News Journal.