Hot-shooting Comets cruise to 66-47 win over Hurricane

MASON – Ethan Howard hit all five of his three-point attempts and a hot-shooting Mason squad pulled away in the second half for a 66-47 win over Wilmington in non-league boys basketball action Friday night.

The Comets push their record to 7-0 while the Hurricane drops to 4-4.

“In the last two weeks, we’ve played Nos. 1, 2 and 3 in Division I in Cincinnati,” WHS head coach Michael Noszka said. “What we’ve found out is that we are good enough to compete for about two and a half quarters.”

Matthew Smith led WHS with 19 points. He drained five three-pointers. Cameron Coomer added 14 points, which included a trio of goals beyond the arc.

Aside from that, the Hurricane struggled offensively.

“We need to find more offense from more people,” Noszka said. “Jeffery (Mansfield) is having to create offense for everybody. Matt and Cameron are having to score the ball and we need other guys to step up and do more things offensively.”

Layne Griffith had nine rebounds and four assists. Mansfield had six rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots. Coomer took the only two charges by either team.

Mason, on the other hand, had plenty of offense to go around. Four players reached double figures, led by Howard who finished with 16. The Comets were 20 for 35 from the field, numbers that include 6 for 10 from three-point range. Mason’s worst shooting quarter was the third when Greg Richard’s squad made 5 of 11 from the field.

Wilmington led 5-0 early and then 19-16 in the second quarter. Mason closed the half on a 10-2 run and led 26-21. In the first Smith had an assist from while seated on the court after scrambling for an offensive rebound.

Coomer’s three in the third made it a 26-24 Mason lead but the Comets scored the next nine points and moved out to a 35-27 advantage. The lead grew to 56-32 on the strength of a 21-5 Mason scoring spree.

SUMMARY

December 29 2017

@Mason Arena

Mason 66 Wilmington 47

W 13.08.08.18…..47

M 13.13.16.24…..66

(47) WILMINGTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Gauche 0-0-0-0 Griffith 1-0-0-2 Jacobyansky 1-0-0-2 Smith 7-5-0-19 Mansfield 2-0-1-5 Morris 0-0-0-0 Coomer 4-3-3-14 Taylor 0-0-0-0 Butcher 2-1-0-5 Cherisca 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 17-9-4-47

(66) MASON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Long 4-0-4-12 Cooper 0-0-2-2 Knue 4-1-5-14 Howard 5-5-1-16 Minick 0-0-0-0 Mizell 2-0-0-4 Pedelty 5-0-2-12 Franke 0-0-6-6 Baarendse 0-0-0-0 Sora 0-0-0-0 White 0-0-0-0 King 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 20-6-20-66

FIELD GOALS: W 17-44 (Smith 7-12 Coomer 4-10); M 20-35 (Howard 5-5 Pedelty 5-8 Long 4-6)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: W 9-24 (Smith 5-9 Coomer 3-6); M 6-10 (Howard 5-5)

FREE THROWS: W 4-6 (Coomer 3-3); M 20-32 (Franke 6-6)

REBOUNDS: W-26 (Griffith 9 Mansfield 6 Jacobyansky 4 Gauche 2 Smith 2); M-24 (Pedelty 4)

ASSISTS: W-14 (Griffith 4 Jacobyansky 3 Smith 3 Mansfield 2); M-11 (Pedelty 5 Long 4)

STEALS: W-4 (Gauche 2); M-10 (Mizell 3 Long 3)

BLOCKED SHOTS: W-2 (Mansfield 2); M-1

TURNOVERS: W-17; M-9

TAKE CHARGE: W-2 (Coomer); M-0

By Mark Huber mhuber@wnewsj.com

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email mhuber@wnewsj.com or on Twitter @wnjsports

