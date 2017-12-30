EC Project Trust alumni basketball game

East Clinton’s “Hoops for Trust” alumni basketball game raised more than $500 for Project Trust. All proceeds from the event go toward funding future Project Trust camps at East Clinton. Find EC Project Trust on Facebook or Instagram (@eastclintontrust). There were 17 alumni who participated in the game. Jim and Sheilah Boland shared information on Project Trust and football coach Jeremy Yankey volunteered his services to officiate the game. The East Clinton alumni who participated were Shawn Baker (Class of 2001), Wes Anders (2005), Robert Early (2005), Lester Robinson (2005), Jason Fox (2007), Ty Whittington (2007), Michael McFadden (2007), Thomas Sodini (2007), Todd Whiting (2008), Steven Sodini (2008), Nick McCord (2009), Amanda Uhl O’Dell (2009), Brad Blackburn (2010), Clyde Snow (2015), Paul Luttrell (2016), Brian Barnes (2016) and DJ Luttrell (2016).

