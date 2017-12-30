WC women withstand MSJ rally, post 62-51 win

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Wilmington College women’s basketball withstood a third quarter surge from Mount St. Joseph University to claim a 62-51 victory in the final non-conference game of the regular season Saturday.

The Fightin’ Quakers led 12-9 after one quarter, but a three-pointer from Hayley Hudson to open the second tied the game 12-12. Wilmington’s defense shutdown MSJ for the next five minutes, however, and, thanks to baskets from Faith Teaford, McKayla Binkley and Mackenzie Campbell, the Quakers built an eight-point advantage (20-12). The Lions broke the drought with a basket at the 4:43 mark.

A Hannah Binkley basket on the next possession put Wilmington back ahead by eight, and the Quakers added four more points to put ahead by double digits. MSJ got within nine (25-16) with just over a minute to play in the second quarter, but Snider ended the half with a layup to put Wilmington on top 27-16 at the break.

“MSJ is a good team with a lot of talented players that plays extremely hard,” WC coach Jerry Scheve said. “I felt good being up 11 at halftime.”

The Lions made their run in the third quarter as their full-court press forced six consecutive Quaker turnovers. The two MSJ free throws that followed the string of turnovers tied the game 27-27 early in the third. A minute later, an Aliyah Huff layup gave the Lions a two-point lead.

Trailing for the first time since the first quarter, Wilmington answered with a 9-0 run of its own started by a Campbell triple and ended by a Campbell layup. The Quakers maintained their seven-point lead until a three-pointer from Alehia Tucker at the end of the third quarter put the Lions down 41-35.

Wilmington opened the final quarter by scoring six of the first eight points to build a double-digit lead once again at 47-37. MSJ got within three points with 3:33 to play, but a Savannah Hooper basket pushed the visitors lead back to five points. The teams would trade baskets until an old-fashioned three-point play from Campbell put the Quakers ahead 58-51 with 37 seconds left.

Campbell led all scorers with 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field to go along with nine rebounds and four assists. Emily Harman, despite not scoring, had 11 rebounds while Snider chipped in 13 points and five rebounds off the bench.

“Mackenzie (Campbell) really took over in the second half which is what we need her to do,” said Scheve. “We got 28 points off our bench today from a variety of people and that was something we’ve been looking to do for a while and got it today. Emily [Harmon] had a great defensive a game and rebounded well.”

Tucker was the lone Lion to finish in double figures with 13 points.

As a team, Wilmington shot 23-of-53 (43.4 percent) from the field and converted 12-of-14 (85.7 percent) attempts from the free throw line. The Quakers also outrebounded the Lions 50-28.

MSJ made 21-of-70 (30.0 percent) from the field and forced 22 turnovers.

Wilmington (7-4) returns to Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) action against Capital University Wednesday.

Emily Harman grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Wilmington in Saturday’s 62-51 win over Mount St. Joseph. http://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2017/12/web1_WCW_emilyharmanQB.jpg Emily Harman grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Wilmington in Saturday’s 62-51 win over Mount St. Joseph. John E. Swartzel | News Journal File